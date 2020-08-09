Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 09/08/2020

Darius Rucker Writes & Releases Of-The-Moment "Beers And Sunshine"

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In a year meant to be 'off' following a 2019 five-country arena sell-out Hootie & the Blowfish blockbuster tour dubbed Billboard's "Tour of the Summer," Darius Rucker's 2020, like the world's, led the Charleston, South Carolina native to working in a different way. Written via a physically distanced Zoom writing session with producer Ross Copperman and fellow songwriters Josh Osborne and J.T. Harding, Rucker's new feel-good summer Country single, "Beers And Sunshine," calls for slowing down to enjoy the simple things in life when the world feels out of control.

In the song described by ABC News Radio as "a ray of sunshine for fans during what's been a tumultuous year," Rucker sings about turning off the divisive headlines on TV and instead focusing on his preferred forms of "BS" - "beers and sunshine / bonfires and summertime / back porch nights in South Carolina."

"It's certainly been a hard year so far with a lot of heaviness around us constantly," the three-time GRAMMY award winner shared. "Like it says in the song, I don't know how we fix any of these big, real issues that we're facing, but while we work through this time I think it's important that we find the silver lining where we can really enjoy the little moments and the simple joys of time spent together with friends and family."

Rucker also kicked off the month of August with the announcement that his latest "Darius & Friends" event has raised $255,000 and counting for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, adding to the event's decade-plus total of more than $2 million. Fans who missed the 11th annual concert - featuring a '90s Country theme with friends Clint Black and Tracy Lawrence - can purchase passes to re-watch the stream and continue supporting the fundraising efforts at LiveXLive.com/Darius through October 28. For more information, visit www.DariusRucker.com and follow on social media @DariusRucker.






Most read news of the week
Rabble-Rousing Stars Of Orange County Choppers/American Chopper Partner With Chart-topping, Italian-German Band Frei.wild On New Album, Brotherhood, Out Aug. 7th
Secretly Announces Friends Of, A New Series Of Record Releases & Artist Collaborations From Dead Oceans, Jagjaguwar And Secretly Canadian
Sony/ATV And TwentySeven Music Publishing Extend Partnership, Sign Jimmie Allen To Worldwide Deal
Logic Scores 5th #1 Rap Album In The US With 'No Pressure'
Mighty Song Writers Announces Lineup: Devon Gilfillian, Phil Augusta Jackson, Jewel, Valerie June, Mt. Joy's Matt Quinn, Marcus Roberts, Amanda Shires With Jason Isbell, Wrabel
Fleetwood Mac's Album "Then Play On" To Be Reissued On CD And Vinyl
The Future Of Music Education Is Here, And Tonara Is Leading The Way With Its Latest Launch, Tonara Connect
Evanescence Video Filmed On iPhones Nominated For MTV/VMA Award
Chase B Drops 'Cafeteria' Featuring Don Toliver & Gunna




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0233600 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0022029876708984 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how