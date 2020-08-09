Luke Bryan's New Album "Born Here Live Here Die Here," Is Out Today

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Four-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan
kicked off his album release day for BORN HERE LIVE HERE DIE HERE with a performance on the 2020 Summer Citi Music
Series on TODAY this morning and premiering a new music video for the album's title track.
The "Born Here Live Here Die Here" video is a four-minute film with an inside look at Luke's life and how his hometown and family have shaped the man he is today. From sites of Leesburg, Georgia to some of his most memorable career moments, the mini-movie gives viewers a juxtaposition glimpse that while playing stadiums, winning awards and meeting and performing for his fans, it's bringing his family alongside him for each step of the journey that has kept him rooted in small-town integrity.
"I want my albums to reflect all forms of life," shared Luke about the new album. "No matter what's going on in the world, I want to treat my albums with bringing everybody to the party. I try to share who I am and make music my fans can relate to, but still push some envelopes. I want it to be a look into my world, take 'em somewhere. Let 'em have some fun. No matter who you are as a human being, I'm visualizing how you'll react when you hear this music."
"The song 'Born Here, Live Here, Die Here' paints such a beautiful picture of rural life and a rural mindset. Every line tells of that small-town life and not needing to go look anywhere else, they're happy, they're content, they have everything they want right there. There's something really, really special about those types of people. For many years I was that guy that was gonna be born there, live there, and never leave. But somehow I left and became a country music singer… but I still love to sing about those topics."
Fans can check out Luke's new album and hear him talk about exclusive BORN HERE LIVE HERE DIE HERE merch representing every state, only available to purchase via his Amazon Music
store.
Next week, Luke fans can tune-in Monday night as he performs on Late Night with Seth Meyers and watch additional appearances on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Aug. 11), The Kelly
Clarkson Show (Aug. 12), Opry Live (Aug 15) and Circle Sessions: Luke Bryan
(Aug 19).
Luke's seventh studio album, BORN HERE LIVE HERE DIE HERE, already includes three back-to-back #1 singles, "Knockin' Boots," "What She Wants Tonight" and current single "One Margarita," which also became the 25th #1 single of his career. "One Margarita
" currently has 103 million global streams.
Luke's TWENTY-FIVE #1 singles:
"One Margarita
"- written by Michael Carter, Matt Dragstrem and Josh Thompson
"What She Wants Tonight"- written by Luke Bryan, Ross Copperman, Hillary Lindsey and Jon Nite
"Knockin' Boots
"- written by Hillary Lindsey, Gordie Sampson and Jon Nite
"What Makes You Country
"- written by Luke Bryan, Dallas Davidson and Ashley Gorley
"Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset
"- written by Zach Crowell, Ryan Hurd and Chase McGill
"Most People Are Good
"- written by David
Frasier, Ed Hill and Josh Kear
"Light It Up
"- written by Luke Bryan, Brad Tursi
"Fast"-written by Luke Bryan, Rodney Clawson, Luke Laird
"Move"-written by Luke Bryan, Michael Carter, Jay Clementi
"Huntin', Fishin', And Lovin' Every Day"- written by Luke Bryan, Dallas Davidson, Rhett Akins, Ben Hayslip
"Home Alone Tonight
"-written by Jody Stevens, Cole Taylor, Jaida Dreyer, Tommy Cecil
"Strip It Down
"- written by Luke Bryan, Jon Nite, Ross Copperman
"Kick The Dust Up
"- written by Dallas Davidson, Chris DeStefano, Ashley Gorley
"I See You
"- written by Luke Bryan, Ashley Gorley, Luke Laird
"Roller Coaster
"- written by Michael Carter, Cole Swindell
"Play It Again
"- written by Dallas Davidson, Ashley Gorley
"Drink A Beer
"- written by Jim Beavers, Chris Stapleton
"That's My Kind of Night"- written by Dallas Davidson, Chris DeStefano, Ashley Gorley
"Crash My Party
"- written by Rodney Clawson, Ashley Gorley
"Kiss Tomorrow Goodbye
"- written by Luke Bryan, Jeff Stevens, Shane McAnally
"Drunk On You
"- written by Rodney Clawson, Chris Tompkins, Josh Kear
"I Don't Want This Night To End
"- written by Luke Bryan, Dallas Davidson, Rhett Akins, Ben Hayslip
"Someone Else Calling
You Baby"- written by Luke Bryan, Jeff Stevens
"Rain Is A Good Thing
"- written by Luke Bryan, Dallas Davidson
"Do I"- written by Luke Bryan, Dave Haywood, Charles Kelly
Listen to Clips of ALL Luke's 25 #1 hits in chronological order since 2009's "Do I" which became his first chart topping hit.
In 2019, Luke was named as the first-ever recipient of the ACM Album of the Decade Award for CRASH MY PARTY and wrapped the last ten years as the Most Heard Artist of the Decade by Country Aircheck. Since his debut in 2009, Luke has released 25 #1 hits and has more RIAA certified digital singles than any other country artist with 54 million. Luke has also tallied nearly 13 Billion streams, 12.5 million albums sold, plus four Platinum albums, two 4x-Platinum albums, seven RIAA certified albums, 22 Platinum singles and 12 Multi-Platinum singles.
Luke's headline concert tours have played for over one million fans every year for the last six years with four of those reaching 1.5 million. In total, Luke has performed for nearly 12 million fans in the last ten years with seven headline tours including 36 stadium concerts, 11 Farm Tours, six years of Spring
Break shows and six sold-out Crash
My Playa concert events. He was recognized as a CMT Artist of the Year six consecutive times, was twice named the Entertainer of the Year by BOTH the Academy of Country Music
and the Country Music
Association and was honored as a NSAI Artist/Songwriter of the Year. In total Luke has won over 40 music awards including six ACM awards, six CMT Music
Awards, five Billboard Music
Awards, four American Music
Awards, two CMA awards, an iHeart and a Teen Choice award and more.