Tickets For Ellie Goulding's "The Brightest Blue Experience" On Sale Now



"The Brightest Blue Experience" is a one-off exclusive pay-per-view presented by 'Live Now', recorded and live-streamed from London's iconic V&A (Victoria & Albert Museum) on 26th August 2020. The showcase will see Ellie perform tracks from her new album for the first time as well as some fan favourites. Ellie will be accompanied by a special ensemble of live musicians and a very special guest - to be announced in the coming weeks.



Speaking about the 'Brightest Blue Experience' Ellie says "Since touring isn't possible for the time being I'm so excited to be able to debut some of my new album to fans across the world with this one-off show. It's a truly incredible opportunity to push my creative boundaries and perform inside one of London's most iconic museums - I can't wait for you all to see the spectacle we have put together for this extraordinarily special experience."



The stream will also be broadcast via three additional streams to cater to audiences across the globe from North, South and



BROADCAST TIMES

LIVE #1: Ireland, UK &

LIVE #2: East Coast North & South

LIVE #3: West Coast North & Central

LIVE #4: Australia, New Zealand & Asia @ 7:30PM AEST / 9:30PM NZST / 6:30PM JST & KST, August 27th 2020



Ellie's new album Brightest Blue has been applauded by critics across the globe with The Guardian stating it's "a triumph of heart and ambition" and "her best yet", whilst Variety claim the album is her "best and most complete work, a lovelorn mess of emotions atop a mass of vibrant soundscapes." The album is presented in two parts, the first 13 tracks are the thoughtful contemplations that make up Brightest Blue (executively produced by



Explaining her reasoning behind the double album Ellie says "I'm fascinated by the mechanics of writing a big pop song, but it's something different from what's on Brightest Blue. EG.0 is a collection of songs that I've written as a somewhat of a character, where it's literally like my alter ego. I liked the idea of being able to play a really strong powerful woman, which wasn't the case on Brightest Blue." Though her voice is confident and passionate on Brightest Blue, it explores her insecurities - but EG.0 is pure bombast. "They really show my craft as a writer because it ain't easy writing those big American songs - and I've learned to be proud of that in a different way."



BRIGHTEST BLUE - TRACKLIST:



SIDE A - Brightest Blue:

Start (ft. serpentwithfeet)

Power

How Deep Is Too Deep

Cyan

Love I'm Given

New Heights

Ode To Myself

Woman

Tides

Wine Drunk

Bleach

Flux

Brightest Blue



SIDE B - EG.0:

Overture

Worry About Me (Feat. blackbear)

Slow Grenade (Feat.Lauv)

Close To Me (With Diplo) (Feat.Swae Lee)

Hate Me (With Juice WRLD) New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following the release of her critically acclaimed fourth studio album Brightest Blue, global superstar Ellie Goulding has put tickets on general sale for "The Brightest Blue Experience"."The Brightest Blue Experience" is a one-off exclusive pay-per-view presented by 'Live Now', recorded and live-streamed from London's iconic V&A (Victoria & Albert Museum) on 26th August 2020. The showcase will see Ellie perform tracks from her new album for the first time as well as some fan favourites. Ellie will be accompanied by a special ensemble of live musicians and a very special guest - to be announced in the coming weeks.Speaking about the 'Brightest Blue Experience' Ellie says "Since touring isn't possible for the time being I'm so excited to be able to debut some of my new album to fans across the world with this one-off show. It's a truly incredible opportunity to push my creative boundaries and perform inside one of London's most iconic museums - I can't wait for you all to see the spectacle we have put together for this extraordinarily special experience."The stream will also be broadcast via three additional streams to cater to audiences across the globe from North, South and America as well as Asia, Australia and New Zealand - full broadcast times below.BROADCAST TIMESLIVE #1: Ireland, UK & Europe @ 8:30PM IST&BST / 9:30PM CEST, August 28th 2020LIVE #2: East Coast North & South America @ 7:30PM EDT / 6:30PM CDT, August 28th 2020LIVE #3: West Coast North & Central America @ 7:30PM PDT / 8:30PM MDT, August 28th 2020LIVE #4: Australia, New Zealand & Asia @ 7:30PM AEST / 9:30PM NZST / 6:30PM JST & KST, August 27th 2020Ellie's new album Brightest Blue has been applauded by critics across the globe with The Guardian stating it's "a triumph of heart and ambition" and "her best yet", whilst Variety claim the album is her "best and most complete work, a lovelorn mess of emotions atop a mass of vibrant soundscapes." The album is presented in two parts, the first 13 tracks are the thoughtful contemplations that make up Brightest Blue (executively produced by Ellie Goulding & Joe Kearns) and the second part, EG.0, consists of huge pop bangers with collaborators including Lauv, Swae Lee and the late JUICE WRLD. Across the two halves Ellie enlisted a number of writers and producers to help create the finished product, including the likes of Tobias Jesso Jr., Starsmith, ILYA, serpentwithfeet, Patrick Wimberly (of Chairlift) and Jim Eliot amongst others.Explaining her reasoning behind the double album Ellie says "I'm fascinated by the mechanics of writing a big pop song, but it's something different from what's on Brightest Blue. EG.0 is a collection of songs that I've written as a somewhat of a character, where it's literally like my alter ego. I liked the idea of being able to play a really strong powerful woman, which wasn't the case on Brightest Blue." Though her voice is confident and passionate on Brightest Blue, it explores her insecurities - but EG.0 is pure bombast. "They really show my craft as a writer because it ain't easy writing those big American songs - and I've learned to be proud of that in a different way."BRIGHTEST BLUE - TRACKLIST:SIDE A - Brightest Blue:Start (ft. serpentwithfeet)PowerHow Deep Is Too DeepCyanLove I'm GivenNew HeightsOde To MyselfWomanTidesWine DrunkBleachFluxBrightest BlueSIDE B - EG.0:OvertureWorry About Me (Feat. blackbear)Slow Grenade (Feat.Lauv)Close To Me (With Diplo) (Feat.Swae Lee)Hate Me (With Juice WRLD)



