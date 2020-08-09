The Who Launch "Join Together @ Home," A Series Of Special Performances Streaming Worldwide



Teen Cancer New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Commencing this weekend, The Who, in collaboration with YouTube will launch a six-week celebration of their incredible live performances.The weekly series entitled "Join Together @ Home" on the band's official YouTube channel starts this Saturday at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm UK. Each featurette - available digitally for the first time - will appear as a YouTube Premiere, streaming live and rarely seen footage, mini videos and special screen footage, culminating with a performance from a previously unreleased show.The series launches this weekend with 5 live tracks from The Who's 1982 Shea Stadium, New York show. This will be introduced with an exclusive 'red carpet' premiere clip from Roger Daltrey."Join Together @ Home" is in partnership with The Who and Eagle Rock Entertainment and will stream exclusively on YouTube. "Join Together @ Home" is free to view, but fans are encouraged to donate to co-beneficiaries Teenage Cancer Trust and Teen Cancer America - directly via the link provided on the YouTube page www.join-together.orgAs Patron of both charities, Roger Daltrey, along with his partner Pete Townshend, has raised much needed awareness and funds to help support young people with cancer, both in the UK and the US. He has been the driving force behind Teenage Cancer Trust's iconic comedy and music shows, held at the Royal Albert Hall for the last 20 years.Teenage Cancer Trust has always had incredible support from the music industry and relies on donations but due to Coronavirus, saw essential income generating activity, like the Royal Albert Halls shows, cancelled. With income estimated to drop by as much as half this year; the charity needs to raise £5m to maintain frontline services so events like "Join Together @ Home" are more important than ever.With Teen Cancer America fundraising events also cancelled, they face a shortfall and need your help more than ever. Your donation can help to continue improving the lives and outcomes of teens and young adults with cancer. Nearly 90,000 adolescents and young adults face a cancer diagnosis every year in America, and every hour another young life is lost. The Coronavirus is not just impacting fundraising, but increasing the risks for immunocompromised cancer patients, and adding to the growing burden of hospitals and caregivers.As you have faced the inconvenience of isolation these past months, please think of the many teenage cancer patients who are in the fight of their lives. Follow your local guidelines, stay safe, relax and watch The Who, and do one of the most important things you can do today, donate to help teens facing cancer.WHAT: The Who "Join Together @ Home" special footage #THEWHO #WITHMEWHEN: Series kicks off Saturday, August 8th, 2020 at 1PM ETWHERE: Streaming exclusively on The Who's Official YouTube ChannelYouTube Premieres is a feature that lets artists and their teams build anticipation and create a unique moment around a music video release on YouTube. The feature transforms the way fans view and engage with content by creating an event where fans and artists directly engage and enjoy the experience together in an interactive way. Premieres radically change how music video content is released, turning the watching experience into a communal moment.Cancer isn't stopping for Coronavirus and neither is Teenage Cancer Trust. The charity has launched an urgent fundraising appeal to raise £5 million to maintain its frontline services. Donate today: www.teenagecancertrust.org/donate . Every day, seven young people in the UK aged 13 to 24 hear the words "you have cancer". Teenage Cancer Trust puts young people in the best possible place, physically, mentally and emotionally, for their cancer treatment and beyond. We do it through our expert nurses, support teams, and hospital units. And we're the only UK charity dedicated to providing this specialised nursing care and support. Teenage Cancer Trust is a registered charity: 1062559 (England & Wales), SC039757Teen Cancer America seeks to bridge the gap between paediatric and adult oncology care by helping the health providers and health systems develop specialized programs and facilities for this age group. TCA brings together physicians and allied healthcare professionals in both paediatric and adult oncology. Age-targeted care for this population is necessary for medical and appropriate psychosocial development. Outcomes associated with some cancers that target this age group have not improved in over 30 years. Teens and young adults with cancer are long overdue for an upgrade and TCA can hopefully light the fire in America's health systems. For more information, contact Michelle Aland michelle@teencanceramerica.org or visit www.teencanceramerica.org.



