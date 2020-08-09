Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 09/08/2020

Kylie Reveals Incredible New Video For Her Single "Say Something"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The brand new video for Kylie's current single "Say Something" sees Kylie riding a golden horse through an intergalactic space scene. The kaleidoscopic, other-worldly visual was directed by Sophie Muller who has previously worked with Beyonce, Bjork, Radiohead, Coldplay, Gwen Stefani and, of course, Kylie herself.

"Say Something" is the first single to be released from Kylie's highly anticipated album, 'DISCO', out on November 6th. Produced by Jon Green and long-term collaborator Biff Stannard, the new track has received widespread acclaim.

"Kylie's disco revival is just what the nation needs." - The Telegraph

"An introspective dance track with lyrics that feel pertinent for our quarantine days." - Rolling Stone

"Kylie has landed (again) and she's glorious - and on message." - The Guardian

'DISCO' follows Kylie's 2018 album 'Golden', which hit number 1 in both the UK and Australia. Collectively, Kylie's singles have spent over 300 weeks in the Official UK Singles Chart Top 40 and she has sold more than 80 million albums worldwide. Kylie has multiple awards and accolades to her name, including 3 BRIT Awards, 2 MTV Music Awards and a Grammy. Her 2019 Glastonbury performance was the most-watched TV moment in the festival's history.






