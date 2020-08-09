Hoodie Mitch Releases Raw New Track "SZN 25"





With heavy beats, a powerful delivery, and poignant lyrics, Hoodie Mitch's new single "SZN 25" highlights the harsh realities and truths of being black and represents both his voice as an artist and New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Hip-Hop artist Hoodie Mitch has released his new track "SZN 25," a raw reflection of his life as a Black man in America as he turns 25. "SZN 25" is now available to stream and download on digital music platforms worldwide.Hoodie Mitch uses strong lyricism to express outrage and pain from the Black community and the victims of violence and racial injustice. "I like to think that I started making this track in the hopes that it would be therapeutic for myself and others like me, but as I made the song, I began feeling a lot more emotions than I thought," explains Mitch. "I felt the victims of these injustice's pain as if I was in their position; something that is truly unfathomable is how much they actually went through. This song became a voice telling me the reality of people in my shoes and speaks levels on the amount of change we still need." Hoodie Mitch shares his personal recollections of racial injustice and calls attention to the tragic deaths of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd "to voice the cries of the people" as a Black man in America. "SZN 25" is produced by an up and coming producer by the name of Young Swisher and engineered and mastered by HUSHHOUSE.On-the-rise artist/rapper, Hoodie Mitch talks about the meaning behind the title "SZN 25" and how turning 25 has felt like an accomplishment, a sad truth for many young black men and women in this country. "On the 31st of July, I turned 25 years old. There was a point in my life that I thought wouldn't make it this far. I used to say if not gun violence then police brutality; this realization is true for most African Americans in this country. Where African Americans are far more incarcerated than white Americans, even though African Americans account for 13.4% of the population," explains Mitch. This song holds up a mirror to the life of black people in America without sugarcoating the oppression and inequality they are faced with. Mitch also describes the way his personal experiences of racism and bias culminated in his experience at the protests and marches in Los Angeles for Black Lives Matters. "You could literally feel the tension amongst those in pain and those defending their colleagues. As if we had been preparing for this fight forever and as emotions began to flare, they were met with the strongest rebuttal from those that are supposed to serve. It felt like nothing else mattered in the world, kind of still feels like that." Hoodie Mitch speaks truth on his new single and continues to stand up for his community. He gives a voice through his music to those who aren't being heard.With heavy beats, a powerful delivery, and poignant lyrics, Hoodie Mitch's new single "SZN 25" highlights the harsh realities and truths of being black and represents both his voice as an artist and Black man in America. Download or stream "SZN 25" now on digital music platforms worldwide and watch the video on YouTube. To keep up with Hoodie Mitch's journey, follow him on Instagram @hoodiemitch.



