A Stolen Kiss And Fortuitous Dental Work Inform Jazz Horn Player Eddie Daniels's Tribute To Ivan Lins

For more information, please visit https://eddiedanielsclarinet.net. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Six-time GRAMMY nominated jazz clarinetist-saxophonist-flutist Eddie Daniels is in love all over again and he describes his new album, "Night Kisses: A Tribute to Ivan Lins," as "A concert of love." The romantic collection of acoustic jazz, pop and Brazilian music that dropped Friday on Resonance Records and has critics proclaiming their affection for the album derived inspiration from a couple of unlikely events: oral surgery and a random kiss.The follow-up to Daniels' 2018 GRAMMY-nominated "Heart of Brazil: A Tribute to Egberto Gismonti" and the second chapter in a trilogy conceived by the albums' producer George Klabin saluting seminal Brazilian composers reignited Daniels love affair with the flute, an instrument he had not recorded with in 30 years. And that happened as a result of ill-timed - or divine-timed - dental work. A dentist put in a bone graft a month before Daniels was to head to Los Angeles to record the album, ordering Daniels not to play the clarinet or saxophone for fear that it would blow out the bone graft. Daniels picked up the flute and played it exclusively in advance of the recording date, rekindling his ardor for the instrument. Much to the surprise and delight of listeners, he is featured playing flute on four tracks on "Night Kisses.""I fell in love with the flute again. Going in, I was afraid that I wasn't going to be able to do justice to the romance and beauty that Ivan Lins brings to his music. The flute added that magic, taking the album somewhere special. It turns out that the album is more romantic than I ever could have imagined. I'm in love with this album," said Daniels, a self-professed "romantic guy."A major coup for Daniels is that "Night Kisses" includes the first-ever recording featuring GRAMMY and Emmy winner Bob James and GRAMMY and Academy Awards winner Dave Grusin. Daniels has a long history with both artists having played on many of their records dating back to the 1970s. While "Night Kisses" celebrates songs written by Lins, the three jazz illuminati team up on the album closer "Ivante," a new composition penned by James in honor of his longtime friend, Lins.When Lins heard "Night Kisses," he said that he cried. "The album is fantastic. Totally surprising. Not only the repertoire, because there are songs that nobody recorded besides me, but the textures, the timbres, the ideas of the arrangements, the instruments used. It's incredible."Joining Daniels on "Night Kisses" are pianist Josh Nelson (who also contributed three arrangements), bassist Kevin Axt and drummer Mauricio Zottarelli. Kuno Schmid makes an appearance on piano and authored a handful of arrangements. The tracks are lavishly draped with string section work by GRAMMY winners The Harlem Quartet.While the album title refers to the romance, sweetness, tenderness and love inherent in Lins' music, which James describes as "romantic and adventurous," Daniels fondly recalls another story that is romantic and adventurous as well as audacious. While standing in the wings waiting to go on stage 38 years ago, singer Deborah Rothrock turned her head just as Daniels was overcome with the spontaneous desire to kiss her. Their lips met and the couple has been together ever since."I don't know what inspired me to have the chutzpah to steal a kiss in the night, but I kissed her lips and it made my life," said Daniels, who will complete the trilogy by paying tribute to Milton Nascimento.Jazziz selected "Night Kisses: A Tribute to Ivan Lins" as one of the "10 Albums You Need to Know" for August. Below is a sampling of some of the initial album reviews:"When I first listened to Eddie Daniels's forthcoming new album Night Kisses: A Tribute to Ivan Lins, I felt like the stars had aligned with the synergy of two musicians I greatly admire…Daniels and Lins are musical soulmates." - Tom Schnabel, KCRW"Both his uncovering of Lins and rediscovery of the flute are a blessing to music fans, particularly those who enjoy Latin music and the sounds of Brazil…The music is lyrical, with the Harlem String Quartet providing a lush background and romantic colors. The rhythm section provides superb support." - All About Jazz"We have Daniels leading Bob James, Dave Grusin and Josh Nelson in a tribute to Ivan Lins. If you need to know anything more, you don't know anything about jazz or Brazilian music." - Midwest Record"Horn player Eddie Daniels' 'Night Kisses' CD is swirling with romance." - The Pulse of Entertainment/EUR Web"Featuring songs from Lins' classic `70s/'80s albums and new arrangements by Kuno Schmid and Josh Nelson, 'Night Kisses' allows fans old and new to once again immerse themselves in the Latin Grammy-winning Brazilian musicians work." - Exclusive MagazineTo get a behind-the-scenes look into the recording sessions along with interviews with the musicians involved in the creation of "Night Kisses: A Tribute to Ivan Lins," listeners are invited to view this promotional video: https://bit.ly/3koQKUL."Night Kisses: A Tribute to Ivan Lins" can be purchased at https://bit.ly/3iaxurU.For more information, please visit https://eddiedanielsclarinet.net.



