Larry Cordle Releases "Cherokee Fiddle"

For more information on Larry Cordle, please visit larrycordle.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Larry Cordle has released the third single, "Cherokee Fiddle" from his upcoming album, Where The Trees Know My Name. "This song was written by the legendary singer-songwriter and artist, Michael Martin Murphey and is part of the soundtrack of my younger days," said Cordle.Michael Martin Murphey just heard the song and said, "Love it! Although my original version of my song was not recorded pure Bluegrass style by me or Johnny Lee, I wrote it as a Bluegrass song. I did a Bluegrass version of it on my album Buckaroo Bluegrass many years later, but no other versions are as good as Larry Cordle's. Larry Cordle captures the Bluegrass soul of the song perfectly! I feel honored that the Bluegrass family of artists still considers me a part of the family; thank you Brother Larry Cordle.""Some of you will remember the great Johnny Lee recording, from the soundtrack of Urban Cowboy in 1980. When it first came out, I was so infatuated not only with the story but also the great melody that Michael had woven the story around. I just fell in love with it and decided to work it up and sing it with the band I was in at the time, Homebrew. I was playing 6 nights a week with them at Lee's Lounge in Winchester, Kentucky. For two years, six nights a week, I sang this song. When compiling songs for this upcoming album, I remembered how much I loved the song back then and realized I still loved it," he continued. "Thanks so much to Michael Martin Murphey for such a great song. I am honored you have now heard it and like it!""Cherokee Fiddle" is now available to Radio Programmers at AirPlayDirect or request a private download link. The song is available for purchase now at larrycordle.com/music. Two other recent singles are also available for streaming and purchase: "Breakin' on the Jimmy Ridge" that reached #1 on the Bluegrass Today Top 20 Song Chart on December 20, 2019 and the second single "Sailor's Regret" which also reached #1 earlier this summer 2020.In February of this year, Cordle was honored with the 2020 SPBGMA Songwriter of the Year Award during the 46th Annual SPBGMA Bluegrass Music Awards Show. The eastern Kentucky native is also a Grammy-winning artist, multi-IBMA award-winner and member of the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame.For more information on Larry Cordle, please visit larrycordle.com



