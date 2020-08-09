Vile A Sin Release "Wear My Skin' Music Video And Single





"VILE A SIN have everything you want from a horror metal band — pulsating riffs overlaid with eerie spookshow harmonies, sneering vocals about blood and darkness, and stomping rhythms perfect for repeated stabbing motions. The resulting music pulls from various traditions like goth, sleaze, and metal, but has that distinctly grindhousian vibe that makes it the perfect soundtrack for the late-night creature feature." Chris Krovatin - Kerrang! Magazine



VILE A SIN is:

Sean Vertigo - Vocals

Marcus J. - Bass

Toni Aleman - Guitar

Joey Aguirre - Drums



Intense, hypnotic and engaging, L.A. based VILE A SIN come screaming onto the scene with an aggressive, heavy yet melodic sound. The dark riffs of Swedish born bass player Marcus Jonasson combined with synth sounds influenced by cinematic horror classics, create the perfect backdrop for L.A. native frontman Sean Vertigo's twisted lyrics & powerful vocals. Adding explosive drums from Joey Aguirre and the intense shredding guitar of Toni Aleman, VILE A SIN has created a sonically diverse sound that ranges from Type O



After performing to a packed Whisky A Go-Go crowd alongside the legendary Genitorturers on Halloween 2017, the band garnered the attention of long-standing L.A. label

www.vileasin.com

