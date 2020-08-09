Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Metal / Hard Rock 09/08/2020

Vile A Sin Release "Wear My Skin' Music Video And Single

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) US horrormetal band, VILE A SIN, have released a new music video and single for "Wear My Skin'. The song is taken from their debut album "Blood Fiend" which was released via Cleopatra Records.

"VILE A SIN have everything you want from a horror metal band — pulsating riffs overlaid with eerie spookshow harmonies, sneering vocals about blood and darkness, and stomping rhythms perfect for repeated stabbing motions. The resulting music pulls from various traditions like goth, sleaze, and metal, but has that distinctly grindhousian vibe that makes it the perfect soundtrack for the late-night creature feature." Chris Krovatin - Kerrang! Magazine

VILE A SIN is:
Sean Vertigo - Vocals
Marcus J. - Bass
Toni Aleman - Guitar
Joey Aguirre - Drums

Intense, hypnotic and engaging, L.A. based VILE A SIN come screaming onto the scene with an aggressive, heavy yet melodic sound. The dark riffs of Swedish born bass player Marcus Jonasson combined with synth sounds influenced by cinematic horror classics, create the perfect backdrop for L.A. native frontman Sean Vertigo's twisted lyrics & powerful vocals. Adding explosive drums from Joey Aguirre and the intense shredding guitar of Toni Aleman, VILE A SIN has created a sonically diverse sound that ranges from Type O Negative style gothic metal to punk rock.

After performing to a packed Whisky A Go-Go crowd alongside the legendary Genitorturers on Halloween 2017, the band garnered the attention of long-standing L.A. label Cleopatra Records. Being approached by a company with a history that represents so many of their personal influences (Ministry, Danzig and Motörhead to name a few), the band was honored & signed with the label and released their full-length debut album "Blood Fiend".
www.vileasin.com
www.facebook.com/vileasin






