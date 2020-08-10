2020 VMAs Will Be Held In Various Outdoor Locations In NYC



Fans can vote for their favorites across 15 gender-neutral categories, including "Video of the Year," "Artist of the Year," "Best Quarantine Performance," and more by visiting vma.mtv.com through August 23, 2020. Voting for "PUSH Best New Artist, Presented by Chime Banking," will remain active into the show on Sunday, August 30, 2020. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) This year's VMAs will not be held at the Barclays Center this year, as they usually are. The awards show will "pay homage to the incredible resiliency of New York with several outdoor performances around the City with limited or no audience, adhering to all state and city guidelines," spokespersons for MTV and the Barclays Center said in a joint statement."In close consultation with state and local health officials, it became clear at this time that outdoor performances with limited or no audience would be more feasible and safer than an indoor event. The VMAs will highlight the boroughs in an exciting show and return to Barclays Center in 2021."As Top40-Charts.com previously reported, entertainment powerhouse Keke Palmer to host the 2020 "VMAs" airing LIVE on Sunday, August 30th at 8pm ET/PT.BTS, Doja Cat and J Balvin are set to perform this year. This will be BTS' first-ever VMA performance and the TV debut of their new, English-only single, "Dynamite," which is set to be released on August 21st. Additional performers to be announced soon. Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga lead this year's nominations with nine nods each, closely followed by Billie Eilish and The Weeknd with six nominations.Fans can vote for their favorites across 15 gender-neutral categories, including "Video of the Year," "Artist of the Year," "Best Quarantine Performance," and more by visiting vma.mtv.com through August 23, 2020. Voting for "PUSH Best New Artist, Presented by Chime Banking," will remain active into the show on Sunday, August 30, 2020.



