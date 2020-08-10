Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Charts / Awards 10/08/2020

2020 VMAs Will Be Held In Various Outdoor Locations In NYC

2020 VMAs Will Be Held In Various Outdoor Locations In NYC
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) This year's VMAs will not be held at the Barclays Center this year, as they usually are. The awards show will "pay homage to the incredible resiliency of New York with several outdoor performances around the City with limited or no audience, adhering to all state and city guidelines," spokespersons for MTV and the Barclays Center said in a joint statement.
"In close consultation with state and local health officials, it became clear at this time that outdoor performances with limited or no audience would be more feasible and safer than an indoor event. The VMAs will highlight the boroughs in an exciting show and return to Barclays Center in 2021."

As Top40-Charts.com previously reported, entertainment powerhouse Keke Palmer to host the 2020 "VMAs" airing LIVE on Sunday, August 30th at 8pm ET/PT.

BTS, Doja Cat and J Balvin are set to perform this year. This will be BTS' first-ever VMA performance and the TV debut of their new, English-only single, "Dynamite," which is set to be released on August 21st. Additional performers to be announced soon.

Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga lead this year's nominations with nine nods each, closely followed by Billie Eilish and The Weeknd with six nominations.
Fans can vote for their favorites across 15 gender-neutral categories, including "Video of the Year," "Artist of the Year," "Best Quarantine Performance," and more by visiting vma.mtv.com through August 23, 2020. Voting for "PUSH Best New Artist, Presented by Chime Banking," will remain active into the show on Sunday, August 30, 2020.






Most read news of the week
Rabble-Rousing Stars Of Orange County Choppers/American Chopper Partner With Chart-topping, Italian-German Band Frei.wild On New Album, Brotherhood, Out Aug. 7th
Secretly Announces Friends Of, A New Series Of Record Releases & Artist Collaborations From Dead Oceans, Jagjaguwar And Secretly Canadian
Mighty Song Writers Announces Lineup: Devon Gilfillian, Phil Augusta Jackson, Jewel, Valerie June, Mt. Joy's Matt Quinn, Marcus Roberts, Amanda Shires With Jason Isbell, Wrabel
Sony/ATV And TwentySeven Music Publishing Extend Partnership, Sign Jimmie Allen To Worldwide Deal
The Future Of Music Education Is Here, And Tonara Is Leading The Way With Its Latest Launch, Tonara Connect
The World's Biggest Live Televised Music Event Comes To America!
Amazon Music Launches [Re]Discover In Global Support Of Artist Catalogues Across All Music Genres
New Speakers For Vinyl, Tips On Choosing The Best
Watch: Metallica & The San Francisco Symphony Performs 'Moth Into Flame'




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0224559 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0019698143005371 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how