Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 10/08/2020

Madonna Is Working On A Screenplay With Diablo Cody!

Madonna Is Working On A Screenplay With Diablo Cody!
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Madonna revealed on Instagram that she is working on a screenplay with Diablo Cody! She posted a video, featuring herself and Cody, with a caption that reads, "When you're stuck in a house with multiple injuries what do you do? Write a screenplay with Diablo Cody about...?" plus a string of emojis.

There are no details as to what the film may be about, but in the video, Madonna is heard describing a costume from her 1990 "Blond Ambition" tour, leading some to believe it could be a biopic of the music star's life.
"The garters were over the suit bottoms, right?" Cody is heard asking in the video, to which Madonna replies, "Yeah. Straight pin-striped pants sit beneath the corset, it's cut high-waisted on the leg, the garters come down here, cone bra zipped up the front and then the double-breasted suit coat goes over it."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on







Most read news of the week
Rabble-Rousing Stars Of Orange County Choppers/American Chopper Partner With Chart-topping, Italian-German Band Frei.wild On New Album, Brotherhood, Out Aug. 7th
Secretly Announces Friends Of, A New Series Of Record Releases & Artist Collaborations From Dead Oceans, Jagjaguwar And Secretly Canadian
Mighty Song Writers Announces Lineup: Devon Gilfillian, Phil Augusta Jackson, Jewel, Valerie June, Mt. Joy's Matt Quinn, Marcus Roberts, Amanda Shires With Jason Isbell, Wrabel
Sony/ATV And TwentySeven Music Publishing Extend Partnership, Sign Jimmie Allen To Worldwide Deal
The Future Of Music Education Is Here, And Tonara Is Leading The Way With Its Latest Launch, Tonara Connect
The World's Biggest Live Televised Music Event Comes To America!
Amazon Music Launches [Re]Discover In Global Support Of Artist Catalogues Across All Music Genres
New Speakers For Vinyl, Tips On Choosing The Best
Watch: Metallica & The San Francisco Symphony Performs 'Moth Into Flame'




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0333500 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0021212100982666 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how