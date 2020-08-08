Madonna Is Working On A Screenplay With Diablo Cody!





There are no details as to what the film may be about, but in the video,

"The garters were over the suit bottoms, right?" Cody is heard asking in the video, to which



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Aug 7, 2020 at 6:39pm PDT

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Madonna revealed on Instagram that she is working on a screenplay with Diablo Cody! She posted a video, featuring herself and Cody, with a caption that reads, "When you're stuck in a house with multiple injuries what do you do? Write a screenplay with Diablo Cody about...?" plus a string of emojis.There are no details as to what the film may be about, but in the video, Madonna is heard describing a costume from her 1990 "Blond Ambition" tour, leading some to believe it could be a biopic of the music star's life."The garters were over the suit bottoms, right?" Cody is heard asking in the video, to which Madonna replies, "Yeah. Straight pin-striped pants sit beneath the corset, it's cut high-waisted on the leg, the garters come down here, cone bra zipped up the front and then the double-breasted suit coat goes over it."



