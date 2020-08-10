Roger Waters Sings 'Vera' And 'Bring The Boys Back Home'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Roger Waters took to YouTube to post a video of himself perform 'Vera' and 'Bring the Boys Back Home'!

Waters provided the following explanations of each song:



Vera:

The Vera in question is Vera Lynn. She was an English singer, songwriter, very popular during the Second World War. Her biggest hit was "We'll meet again". She was widely known as the "Forces' Sweetheart". Our Vera, who is very fondly remembered back in Blighty, died six weeks ago aged 103. So she had a bloody good innings, bless her.



Bring The Boys Back Home:

My father never came home, but at least in 1944 he really was fighting to defend his home. Not like now. Now the boys fight and die in colonial wars so some rich asshole can get richer. If it were up to me I'd bring 'em all home tomorrow.



