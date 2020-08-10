Don't Miss Out On These Five Indie Bands Of The 2010s

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)

Today, because of the sheer talent overload, the industry has had to relegate. While not everyone is going to be Billie Eilish or Lady Gaga, there is actually no need to. There are plenty of awesome indie bands that have completely changed how we consume and enjoy music throughout the 2010s. Here, we take a look at each one.

Vampire Weekend

Vampire Weekend is your usual suspect. The band doesn't look too rock'n'roll, but rather wear smart sweaters and trousers that college boys in Ivy League schools probably wear in the common room. Yet, they are down-to-earth, very talented, and great musicians. The band was founded in 2006 and has been present ever since.

Their album, Contra (2010) was a confirmation that they might actually try to look highbrow, but that's really just to mess with your insecurities. The lyrics are zappy and relatable and the music a delightful pop, rock, and elements of virtually any genre that takes the song to the next level.

Arcade Fire

"Reflektor," "Haiti," and "We Used to Wait" are just some of the awesome songs the band known as Arcade Fire has offered the world. These guys have had a meteoric rise and have ever since been featured all over the place, headlining festivals, appearing on KEXP, and all your favorite local radio stations. It's hard to give Arcade Fire a pass, because their work tends to stick, much like TV on the Radio, another exceptional band with cool vibes.

Tame Impala

Tame Impala have wacky, surreal songs and definitely - music videos. They are definitely an indie artist that you will remember or in the very least, find very difficult to forget. Each album since the band came together has evolved in new and exciting ways. Their best to date? Some say that's Currents (2015), but we are pretty sure that once you start listening to the band gems like Innerspeaker (2010) and Lonerism (2010) will definitely be up your jam. The band has had its internal strife, but nobody can deny Tame Impala's brilliant artistic performance.

Bon Iver

Bon Iver's poignant style is one of a kind and you can't mistake it for others. The guy behind it all is Justin Vernon, who has written some of the most inspiring about pain and turning chagrin into a source of inspiration. A bad break-up? That's alright, Vermont can turn that into "Towers […] for the love we built." His albums are definitely going to resonate with you if you are the brooding type and have had a bit of heartache in your lifetime, but worry not. There is plenty of reasons to be excited and happy beyond that because For Emma (2007) is just one of the albums that focuses on heartbreak. In fact, by the time you get to 22, A Million (2016) you will see a new Vermont, one who takes the bad in stride and makes it the fabric of his beautiful songs.

Arctic Monkeys

Of course, whatever we say about the Arctic Monkeys wouldn't be enough. The band has completely changed how you think about rock. They call them indie, and they are, as they mingle styles and just try to create great music.

Alex Turner, the lead vocal for the group, has been taking classes, writing songs, and teaching himself to play new instruments like an unstoppable juggernaut of a musical prodigy. We can't compare him to Mozart, perhaps, but Arctic Monkeys are one of the wackiest indie bands we have seen!