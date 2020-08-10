Rusty Gear Releases "Won't Forget (remix)" To Country And Music Row Radio

Radio





This one is coming on strong and with good reason. Following four weeks at number one in Europe on the Hotdisc Top 40, Rusty Gear is releasing "Won't Forget" (Remix) to country and Music Row radio stations in the United States. Won't Forget (Remix) was written by Rusty Gear, produced by Brad Hill and features great Nashville session players. The song is one of five on Rusty's latest EP, High Gear, which has been his most successful to date and includes the recent chart busting blues release "Sorry Excuses", featuring Bekka Bramlett, which charted for multiple months and peaked at number two on Roots Chicago Blues Song Chart, along with his country entry "High Maintenance", which reached number seven on the same chart. Meanwhile in Europe, Hotdisc Top 40 reported that "Tequila Won't Solve Your Problems" also hit number one. Rusty's songs have been streamed over 600,000 times on Spotify to date. High Gear is compilation of musical styles that includes Americana, Country, and Blues Rock. Both "Won't Forget" and "Sorry Excuses" are included on the new EP along with "High Maintenance", "Bad Outlaw", and "Tequila Won't Solve Your Problems".Track Talk -Rusty sets up "Won't Forget (Remix)" as a duet with the lyrical hook: "she might forgive, but she won't forget". "Tim Galloway's guitar work and great vocals from Hannah Bethel and Grant Vogel help bring the song to life", said Gear. "Bad Outlaw" and "Tequila Won't Solve Your Problems" were also produced by Brad Hill and Sorry Excuses and High Maintenance were produced by Tony Sarno and recorded at Southern Ground Studios in Nashville. Gear commented, "It breaks my heart to see Southern Ground close due to the pandemic. The gang there are real pros and great people."




