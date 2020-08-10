Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 10/08/2020

Kylie Reveals Incredible New Video For Her Single "Say Something"

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The brand new video for Kylie's current single "Say Something" sees Kylie riding a golden horse through an intergalactic space scene. The kaleidoscopic, other-worldly visual was directed by Sophie Muller who has previously worked with Beyonce, Bjork, Radiohead, Coldplay, Gwen Stefani and, of course, Kylie herself.

"Say Something" is the first single to be released from Kylie's highly anticipated album, 'DISCO', out on November 6th. Produced by Jon Green and long-term collaborator Biff Stannard, the new track has received widespread acclaim.

"Kylie's disco revival is just what the nation needs." - The Telegraph
"An introspective dance track with lyrics that feel pertinent for our quarantine days." - Rolling Stone

"Kylie has landed (again) and she's glorious - and on message." - The Guardian
'DISCO' follows Kylie's 2018 album 'Golden', which hit number 1 in both the UK and Australia. Collectively, Kylie's singles have spent over 300 weeks in the Official UK Singles Chart Top 40 and she has sold more than 80 million albums worldwide. Kylie has multiple awards and accolades to her name, including 3 BRIT Awards, 2 MTV Music Awards and a Grammy. Her 2019 Glastonbury performance was the most-watched TV moment in the festival's history.






Most read news of the week
Mighty Song Writers Announces Lineup: Devon Gilfillian, Phil Augusta Jackson, Jewel, Valerie June, Mt. Joy's Matt Quinn, Marcus Roberts, Amanda Shires With Jason Isbell, Wrabel
The World's Biggest Live Televised Music Event Comes To America!
Fadi Awad Remaking Madonna's "Into The Groove" Successfully!
Selena Gomez And David Henrie Reunite For Bold Entertainment's Debut Feature Film 'This Is The Year'
Nick Perri & The Underground Thieves Amp Up 'Feeling Good' With Music Video, Radio Campaigns, And Tour Dates
A Stolen Kiss And Fortuitous Dental Work Inform Jazz Horn Player Eddie Daniels's Tribute To Ivan Lins
Welshly Arms To Release New Single "Save Me From The Monster In My Head"
Watch: Metallica & The San Francisco Symphony Performs 'Moth Into Flame'
Amazon Music Launches [Re]Discover In Global Support Of Artist Catalogues Across All Music Genres




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0234740 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0021598339080811 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how