iHeartMedia Launches "Why I'm Voting" To Encourage Americans To Share Their Reasons For Voting In Local, State And National Elections On November 3

iHeartMedia will also launch a probono campaign in conjunction with "Why I'm Voting" that will encourage listeners to text the word VOTER to 26797 to learn more about local election procedures, updates, registration deadlines and more -- all to help Americans successfully participate in upcoming elections. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) iHeartMedia, the number one audio company in the United States, announced today the launch of "Why I'm Voting," a new, non-partisan campaign asking musicians, cultural influencers, athletes and listeners from all walks of life to share what matters to them most in one of the most consequential election years of our lifetime, when Americans will be voting for 35 Senate seats, all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and the office of the President of the United States.Beginning Monday, August 10 and running until Election Day on November 3, iHeartMedia will open up its more than 850 broadcast radio stations in 160 markets, podcasts, social media platforms and iHeartRadio App to give its 278 million listeners a chance to answer the simple question: "Why am I voting?" Listeners can hear thoughts from some of today's biggest celebrities and cultural leaders and record and submit their own 20 second or less audio or video message at iheartradio.com/vote.Participants include Aaron Mahnke, Adam Lambert, Andra Day, Ashley McBryde, Baratunde Thurston, Benny Blanco, Billie Eilish, Bob Baumhower, Brett Eldredge, Brit Morin, Brothers Osborne, Chelsea Handler, Chuck Bryant, Dan + Shay, Dan Reynolds (Imagine Dragons), Dani Shapiro, Darius Rucker, Day Sulan, Diplo, DJ Khaled, Fall Out Boy, FINNEAS, French Montana, Grouplove, Jason Derulo, Jason Petty, Jewel, John Legend, Justin Tuck, K CAMP, La La Anthony, Leslie Grace, Lori Gottlieb, Luis Fonsi, Melissa Etheridge, Michael Ray, Michelle Williams, Mike Shinoda, Pitbull, Prince Royce, Robert Evans, Sammy Jaye, Saweetie, Selena Gomez, Stephanie Ruhle, Swae Lee, The Head and the Heart, Tom Colicchio, Trevor Daniel, Tyla Yaweh, Will Ferrell, YFN Lucci and others."With voter turnout expected to hit record numbers on Election Day, 'Why I'm Voting' presents a rare opportunity for people of all backgrounds and beliefs to have their voices heard by millions of their fellow Americans before we cast our votes in November," said John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises for iHeartMedia."Why I'm Voting" will also be incorporated into the iHeartRadio marquee music events taking place before Election Day, including the 10th anniversary of the legendary two day iHeartRadio Music Festival in September, along with the iHeartCountry Festival and iHeartRadio 2020 Fiesta Latina, which celebrates the power of Latino culture, both airing in October.Additionally, iHeart will premiere its "Why I'm Voting" podcast, a special series beginning on August 10 running through Election Day, featuring conversations with artists, celebrities and cultural influencers including Chelsea Handler, Jewel, John Legend, Melissa Etheridge, Pitbull and Will Ferrell on why and how this year's elections will shape our future for decades to come. The podcast will showcase the personal, emotional and heartfelt stories behind why showing up to the ballot box means so much-- not just as individuals, but for our entire nation.Thank you to our partners AXE, Knorr® & Seventh Generation."We are proud to partner with iHeartMedia on the 'Why I'm Voting' campaign as it is more important than ever to vote to ensure your voice and the voices in your community are heard," said Rob Master, Vice President of Media and Consumer Engagement, Unilever North America. "At Unilever, we actively advocate for a safe and accessible voting process that ensures everyone's right to make their own choices and cast their votes on Election Day."iHeartMedia will also launch a probono campaign in conjunction with "Why I'm Voting" that will encourage listeners to text the word VOTER to 26797 to learn more about local election procedures, updates, registration deadlines and more -- all to help Americans successfully participate in upcoming elections.



