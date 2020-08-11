Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Classical 11/08/2020

Austrian Composer Oliver Ostermann And American Tenor Brian Cheney Collaborate Across Borders To Create Music In The Time Of Corona

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Austrian Composer Oliver Ostermann and American Tenor Brian Cheney have teamed up during the global pandemic to create "I Sang My Heart to the Moon". The album of eight pieces beautifully displays Ostermann's rich melodic landscape showing why he is considered one of Europe's most exciting composers today. Austria's Online Merker has called Ostermann's music "magical" and Germany's Bayern Plus states that Ostermann has "delivered musical hits that are in my ear for a long time."

Hailed by KUSC Los Angeles as the "next great tenor", tenor Brian Cheney exhibits exactly why he is the protege of legendary tenor Jerry Hadley. His effortless versatility is on full display and perfectly suited for Ostermann's style of composition.

Lyricist, acclaimed poet Nancy Fitz-Hugh Meneely, offers up poetry ideally suited for our time. Love Apart, I Sang My Heart to the Moon, Beloved Child and I Need a Song each tell their own poignant and touching story of living in a global pandemic.
A global collaboration of such quality during this tenuous period in our history beautifully shows how artists can successfully navigate this new landscape.
I Sang My Heart to the Moon is available on all music streaming platforms.






