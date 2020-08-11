Four Stroke Baron Releases New Album "Monoqueen"





11. A Sound of New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Heavy pop band, FOUR STROKE BARON have announced details of their upcoming album, Monoqueen. Featuring no less than six cover songs, FOUR STROKE BARON have put their own spin on notable numbers from the likes of The Beatles, CHVRCHES and Death Grips. Monoqueen will also feature five re-recordings from their debut self-released album, King Radio.Hailing from Reno, Nevada, FOUR STROKE BARON released their second full length album, Planet Silver Screen, via Prosthetic in 2018 to widespread critical acclaim. Impossible to pigeonhole, the power trio have captured the imagination of fans across a broad spectrum of scenes thanks to their diverse and engaging sound. Monoqueen is a compilation of various strands of the FOUR STROKE BARON tapestry coming together to tie things off in a neat - and, true to form, incredibly catchy - little knot. Plotting and planning is already underway for their next full length album of original material.1. Lunatic Fringe (Red Rider cover)2. Lungs (CHVRCHES cover)3. Burning Skies (Tones on Tail cover)4. Mean Mr. Mustard (The Beatles cover)5. Why a Bitch Gotta Lie (Death Grips cover)6. Broken Whiskey Glass (Post Malone cover)7. Gone (King Radio Pt. 1)8. Vacant Planet9. Lowly Argonaut10. Sleep Flood11. A Sound of Thunder Promo image



