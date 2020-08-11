HBO's Perry Mason: Season 1 - Soundtrack Now Available





HBO® is one of the most respected and innovative entertainment brands in the world, serving iconic, award-winning programming to 140 million subscribers globally. A subsidiary of WarnerMedia, HBO is the world's most successful pay TV service with an extensive array of programming that includes some of the most notable titles to be on television, including drama series Succession, Watchmen, Westworld, Big New York, NY (Top40 Charts) WaterTower Music is excited to announce the release of Perry Mason: Season 1 (Music From The HBO® Series), the soundtrack to the celebrated HBO series which stars Matthew Rhys. The full first season of Perry Mason is available to stream on HBO Max. The soundtrack album features an original score by six-time Grammy-winner, Oscar® nominated trumpeter/composer Terence Blanchard (Da 5 Bloods, BlacKkKlansman) who is featured on several of the tracks. Blanchard's prolific musical contributions were woven into the fabric of each Perry Mason episode throughout the show's acclaimed 1st season. So much so, in fact, that nearly an album's worth of music was released after each episode aired, culminating in this 72-track Season 1 soundtrack album.Blanchard reflected on his work on the project, while looking to the future of the series. "Perry Mason is an example of how like-minded people can come together from every aspect of the creative process to make something unique. I look forward to collaborating again with these brilliant minds on Season 2."Perry Mason: Season 1 (Music From The HBO® Series) features 72 tracks from the show's first season and is now available on all digital platforms.1931, Los Angeles. While the rest of the country struggles through the Great Depression, this city is booming! Oil! Olympic Games! Talking Pictures! Evangelical Fervor! And a child kidnapping gone very, very wrong! Based on characters created by Erle Stanley Gardner, this drama series follows the origins of American Fiction's most legendary criminal defense lawyer, Perry Mason. When the case of the decade breaks down his door, Mason's relentless pursuit of the truth reveals a fractured city and just maybe, a pathway to redemption for himself.Oscar® nominee, six-time Grammy-winner and 2018 USA Fellow trumpeter/composer Terence Blanchard has been a consistent artistic force for making powerful musical statements concerning painful American tragedies - past and present.From his expansive work composing the scores for Spike Lee films ranging from the documentary When the Levees Broke, about Blanchard's hometown of New Orleans during the devastation from Hurricane Katrina to the epic Malcolm X; and the latest Lee film, Da 5 Bloods, Blanchard has interwoven melodies that created strong backdrops to human stories.Blanchard received an Oscar® nomination for his original score for Spike Lee's BlacKkKlansman. He was also BAFTA nominated for his original music for the film. He won a Grammy for Best Instrumental Composition for writing "Blut Und Boden (Blood and Soil)" a track from BlacKkKlansman.More recently, Blanchard has composed his second opera, Fire Shut Up in My Bones, based on the memoir of celebrated writer and The New York Times columnist Charles Blow. The libretto was written by Kasi Lemmons and commissioned by Opera Theatre of Saint Louis where it premiered in June 2019. The New York Times has called Blanchard's opera "inspiring," "subtly powerful" and "a bold affecting adaptation of Charles Blow's work." The Metropolitan Opera of New York will premiere Fire in 2022-23, making it the first opera composed by an African American composer to premiere at the MET. Blanchard's first opera, Champion also premiered to critical acclaim in 2013 at OTSL and starred Denyce Graves with a libretto from Pulitzer Prize Winner, Michael Cristofer.With his current quintet E-Collective, featured on the score to BlacKkKlansman with a 96-piece orchestra, Blanchard delivered "a soaring, seething, luxuriant score," the New York Times. In Vice Magazine, Blanchard elaborates, "In BlacKkKlansman it all became real to me. You feel the level of intolerance that exists for people who ignore other people's pain. Musically, I can't ignore that. I can't add to that intolerance. Instead I have to help people heal from it. "Some of Blanchard's other film credits include the Kasi Lemmons' films, Eve's Bayou; Talk to Me; and Harriet; George Lucas' Red Tails; and Tim Story's Barbershop. Blanchard also wrote the original score for the powerful documentary On the Record which was directed and produced by Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering and premiered on HBO Max on May 27.Regarding his consistent attachment to artistic works of conscience, Blanchard confesses, "You get to a certain age when you ask, 'Who's going to stand up and speak out for us?' Then you look around and realize that the James Baldwins, Muhammad Alis and Dr. Kings are no longer here...and begin to understand that it falls on you. I'm not trying to say I'm here to try to correct the whole thing, I'm just trying to speak the truth." In that regard, he cites unimpeachable inspirations. "Max Roach with his 'Freedom Now Suite,' John Coltrane playing 'Alabama,' even Louis Armstrong talking about what was going on with his people any time he was interviewed. Herbie Hancock & Wayne Shorter who live by their Buddhist philosophy and try to expand the conscience of their communities. I'm standing on all of their shoulders. How dare I come through this life having had the blessing of meeting those men and not take away any of that? Like anybody else, I'd like to play feel good party music but sometimes my music is about the reality of where we are."WaterTower Music, the in-house label for the WarnerMedia companies, releases recorded music as rich and diverse as the companies themselves. It has been the soundtrack home to many of the world's most iconic films, television shows and games since 2001.HBO® is one of the most respected and innovative entertainment brands in the world, serving iconic, award-winning programming to 140 million subscribers globally. A subsidiary of WarnerMedia, HBO is the world's most successful pay TV service with an extensive array of programming that includes some of the most notable titles to be on television, including drama series Succession, Watchmen, Westworld, Big Little Lies, Game of Thrones, The Sopranos, Band of Brothers and The Wire, as well as comedy series Barry, Insecure and Sex and the City.




