News
RnB 11/08/2020

Vic Mensa Shares New Song "No More Teardrops"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) This past Saturday Chicago rapper Vic Mensa emerged from a self-imposed, soul-replenishing exile to premiere an ambitious short-film/live performance as part of the Lollapalooza live stream, teasing new music with the debut of "No More Teardrops," a long-awaited return to his rap roots that Chicago Tribune declared "every bit the protest anthem that rap has been laggardly in producing."
The new song is set for inclusion on Roc Nation's upcoming Reprise project and has been made available on all digital platforms.

Additionally, the three song Lollapalooza set, which also included updated versions of "16 Shots" and "We Could Be Free," has been made available online via YouTube. Vic is grateful for the opportunity to contribute the dialogue in this historic moment by including "No More Teardrops" on the Reprise project, as he continues to work toward more new music in the near future.

Reprise, a collection of songs curated by Roc Nation, is a forthcoming initiative comprised of multiple artists uniting to let their voices be heard in musical protest. This collection of songs was compiled with hopes to bring awareness to social justice issues. A portion of proceeds will go to funding organizations that support victims of police brutality, hate crimes, and other violations of civil rights.






