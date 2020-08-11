X Lovers Release New Track And Video 'Love'





twitter.com/xlovers New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Pop duo X Lovers have released new song and video LOVE out now via Visionary Records/RCA Records. They say; "Our new song LOVE means everything to us. Jake and I were talking and thinking "what does falling in love sound like?" And we tried creating that - the best, most infectious feeling on the planet, so subsequently we are obsessed with this song! We started this song and then completely forgot about it. A few months later we happened to listen to it again and were like "we have to finish this!!!" Then we spent a lot of time perfecting it to exactly how we envisioned it in our heads and to how you hear it today."X Lovers is a pop duo/band from Northern California. After forming their first punk band at age 10 together, London and Jacob (both 22) have been collaborating as a team since their teenage years. London, who is the vocalist and drives most of the songwriting works in conjunction with Jacob who produces all the records. After creating a highly dedicated fan base across their hometown of Nevada City and Northern California, the two best friends moved to Los Angeles, to master their craft. Citing Green Day and Kanye West as their biggest influences.Last year, the duo released their virgin EP which has received nearly 20 million streams worldwide. Earlier this year, they toured the US with Tate McRae and Chelsea Cutler which saw them playing 2 sold out shows at NYC's Terminal 5, Los Angeles' Moroccan Lounge as well as cities including Boston, Chicago, San Francisco, Austin and many more.www.facebook.com/XLoversMusicwww.instagram.com/xloverstwitter.com/xlovers



