News
Country 11/08/2020

Social Media Sensation Alexandra Kay Announces New Song

Social Media Sensation Alexandra Kay Announces New Song
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Country music sweetheart Alexandra Kay gives fans exactly what they've been waiting for in her August 21 release "I Kinda Don't"- the second single from her upcoming Dive Bar Dreamer EP.
The viral sensation turned heads as a star on Netflix's reality series Westside, and she's since transformed her career by refusing to pretend to be something she's not. Alexandra Kay's credibility as an artist is built on her true-to-self transparency, and "I Kinda Don't" is as honest as it gets.
Kay's "I Kinda Don't" embraces the hard truth that an ex can and will move on without you, whether you like it or not. The bittersweet ballad takes a stream of consciousness approach to illustrating the moment when you first meet the one who stands where you stood. "I Kinda Don't" packs the gut-wrenching heartache that only genuine country music can. Layered with an unabashed vulnerability that most of us can only own up to when no one else is watching, "I Kinda Don't" exposes a broken heart for exactly what it is, and Alexandra Kay's words act as a shoulder for everyone to cry on.
"I Kinda Don't" is available for pre-save on Spotify now, and will impact all digital platforms via Sony Orchard on Friday, August 21. For more, connect with Alexandra Kay on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, and visit alexandrakayofficial.com for tour updates!






