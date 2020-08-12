Concord Music Publishing Inks A New Deal With Songwriter And Producer, Rodaidh McDonald





"We've all been big fans of Rod's work for a long time as he's worked with some of the most compelling artist around." Says Jeremy Yohai, SVP of A&R at Concord New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Concord Music Publishing is pleased to announce a new deal with songwriter and producer, Rodaidh McDonald. The new worldwide co-publishing deal, effective immediately, will cover all of McDonald's new works. Originally from Edinburgh, Scotland, McDonald has relocated to Los Angeles, expanding his career in songwriting and production after much success in the UK market.During his time in the UK, McDonald produced and mixed for artists such as The xx, Sampha, King Krule, Daughter, Adele, Savages, and Lapsley. Many of these records came from McDonald's relationship with XL Recordings, with whom he worked alongside as producer and A&R between 2009 and 2018. He has also worked with notable artists such as Kanye West, Kelsey Lu, Nick Mulvey, Hot Chip and Liss."I am thrilled to be partnering with Concord," says McDonald. "Through my meetings and conversations with the team in recent months, they have shown an excellent understanding of my work process while offering very inspiring ideas on how we can continue to push my work forward."McDonald co-produced The xx's album, I See You, which entered the UK Official Charts at No.1 in January of 2017. This album also debuted at No. 1 in Australia, Belgium, Ireland, Germany, Portugal and The Netherlands, as well as peaking at the No. 2 position on the Billboard Top 200 in the US. That same year, McDonald also produced Sampha's debut album Process. Both The xx's I See You and Sampha's Process, were nominated for the Mercury Music Prize. Process was awarded the Mercury Music Prize in September of 2017.More recently, McDonald co-produced David Byrne's album, American Utopia, alongside writers Byrne and Brian Eno. The album debuted at No. 1 on the US Top Album Chart and No. 3 on Billboard's Top 200 in March of 2018. American Utopia also received a GRAMMY nomination in 2019 for Best Alternative Music Album. The album was later modified for Broadway in Bryne's show of the same title which ran to critical acclaim. Performances of American Utopia were filmed by Spike Lee for an upcoming film release for HBO, debuting in late 2020."We've all been big fans of Rod's work for a long time as he's worked with some of the most compelling artist around." Says Jeremy Yohai, SVP of A&R at Concord Music Publishing. "We're very excited to be partnering up with him as he is now based in the US and embarks on the next phase of his career."



