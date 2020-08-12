Muse's Live Musical Experience "Simulation Theory" To Be Released Across Multiple Media Platforms





Also debuting this Fall, the band's performance from July 26, 2019 at Madrid's New York, NY (Top40 Charts) From February to October of 2019 MUSE took their Simulation Theory Tour to over 28 countries and played in front of more than 1 MILLION people. Now fans will be able to experience the spectacle and more, beginning August 17th when "MUSE - Simulation Theory: The IMAX Experience" will be available exclusively in select IMAX Theaters around the world and August 21st when the Simulation Theory movie will be available for rent or download on Itunes, Amazon and Google Play (distribution will be via Eagle Rock Entertainment). For more information please go to https://film.muse.muConceived and filmed at London's O2 Arena in September 2019 the film directed by Lance Drake, (who also directed all the promo videos for Simulation Theory album) and Produced by Muse, Pulse Films, Lance Drake, Jesse-Lee Stout, and Matthew Bellamy, follows a team of scientists as they investigate the source of a paranormal anomaly appearing around the world. Blurring the lines between narrative and concert film, virtual and reality, Muse's most theatrical tour to date launches the viewer through a supernatural spectacle, questioning the world around us.Says Drake, "the goal for Simulation Theory was to capture the scale of the electrifying live show and to expand upon its connection to the DNA of the world we built for the past three years in music videos for Muse. In a strange turn, the film's alternate reality eerily started to mirror our own."Fans can pre-order tickets for the IMAX showings www.imax.com/museThe film has also undergone IMAX's cutting-edge proprietary Digital Media Re-Mastering (DMR) and sound mixing process to take advantage of the stunning visuals and precision audio of the IMAX® Experience. In IMAX, MUSE fans will be immersed in a cinematic world of unmatched scope and clarity, surrounded by next-generation precision audio that delivers pitch-perfect tuning and pin-point accuracy in custom-designed IMAX theatres.Theater safety measures will comply with governmental and exhibitor guidelines. Examples of typical measures taken may include but are not limited to use of masks by employees, social distancing and capacity constraints, as well as increased sanitation efforts. Please contact your local exhibitor for more information on their specific precautions.Available for pre-order on the same day will be 2 different limited-edition deluxe box sets which will be available via muse.mu and physical retail. To celebrate the release of the Deluxe box sets, MUSE also teamed up with Marvel Comics to create and release a custom Simulation Theory comic book and limited-edition poster.Simulation Theory Deluxe Film Box Set*MUSE brings their Simulation Theory tour to life in this limited edition 80s-inspired Simulation Theory deluxe film box set. The box set includes a pink/blue marbled LP with selections from the band's September 2019 performance at London's O2 Arena housed in a gatefold jacket, a VHS-like box containing a HD 5.1 DTS Master Audio Blu-Ray of the film, a fluorescent pink cassette of the film score written by Matt Bellamy, a Marvel Simulation Theory comic book and an 11x17 Marvel Muse poster. Each box will have metallic foil packaging.Simulation Theory Super Deluxe Film Box Set: (Only available at Muse.mu)*MUSE brings their Simulation Theory tour to life in this limited edition 80s-inspired D2C exclusive Simulation Theory super deluxe film box set. This version includes a clear/pink nucleus LP with selections from the band's September 2019 performance at London's O2 Arena housed in a gatefold jacket, a VHS-like box containing an HD 5.1 DTS Master AudioBlu-Ray of the film, a fluorescent pink cassette of the film score written by Matt Bellamy, a Marvel Simulation Theory comic book and an 11x17 Marvel Muse poster. Each box will have metallic foil packaging.In addition, this box includes a separate, specially designed, box containing an embroidered Murph Moto Jacket, MUSE Wood Sunglasses, and Murph Face Mask and will ONLY be available in this box set*.The Murph Moto Jacket is a custom cut and sewn matte and gloss satin, featuring a large embroidered Murph across the back, custom MUSE zipper pull on a right arm pocket, band logo neck print, and matching trim details along the collar, wrists, and waist*.The Muse Wood Sunglasses are made from recycled bamboo wood and feature the band logo across the left frame arm*.*Item designs/colors are subject to change.Also debuting this Fall, the band's performance from July 26, 2019 at Madrid's Wanda Metropolitiano Stadium will be released via Stageverse in a spectacular cross-platform virtual concert experience. "Muse's Simulation Theory: Virtual Experience" will enable fans to connect with fellow attendees as avatars through a series of live eventized broadcasts. The band's ground-breaking live show and visuals will be brought to life in a mixed-reality experience blending a game-engine powered 3D virtual concert venue, 360 video footage shot in 6K, multiple viewpoints, interactive toys, and exclusive virtual merchandise.



