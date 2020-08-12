Taylor Swift's Folklore Tops Billboard 200 For The 2nd Week In A Row!





Swift is also now one of just eleven musical acts to achieve this feat since the chart was was introduced in March 1956. The only other female artist to accomplish this is vocal legend Barbra Streisand.



In addition to Streisand, Swift joins other legendary names in this club including The Beatles, Jay-Z, Elvis, The Rolling Stones, Garth Brooks, Eminem, Elton John, Led Zeppelin, and Bruce Springsteen.



The album, which Swift said she developed during lockdown, has 16 tracks and features collaborations with Jack Antonoff, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Taylor Swift's acclaimed alternative album Folklore came in at number one on the Billboard 200 for the second week in a row, making her only the second woman in history to achieve six or more number one albums for multiple weeks on the chart.Swift is also now one of just eleven musical acts to achieve this feat since the chart was was introduced in March 1956. The only other female artist to accomplish this is vocal legend Barbra Streisand.In addition to Streisand, Swift joins other legendary names in this club including The Beatles, Jay-Z, Elvis, The Rolling Stones, Garth Brooks, Eminem, Elton John, Led Zeppelin, and Bruce Springsteen.The album, which Swift said she developed during lockdown, has 16 tracks and features collaborations with Jack Antonoff, Aaron Dessner of The National and Bon Iver, who is the only featured artist on the album.



