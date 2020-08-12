Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Rock 12/08/2020

Trini Lopez Passes Away At Age 83 From Covid-19

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Singer and actor, Trini Lopez, has passed away at age 83 from complications stemming from Covid-19. Lopez had been in and out of the hospital for about two months battling the virus.
At the time of his passing, Lopez was working on a 30-minute television fundraiser to to benefit local food banks.

Trini recorded a series of upbeat tunes for Reprise during the mid-'60s, including a smash rendering of the folk standard "If I Had a Hammer" in 1963.

The Dallas native recorded several Ritchie Valens-influenced rockers for the King label prior to his discovery by producer Don Costa. Lopez's hits capture the excitement of his live performances, and his driving renditions of "Kansas City" (1963), "Lemon Tree" (1965), and "I'm Comin' Home, Cindy" (1966) were substantial sellers.

Reportedly one of Dean Martin's favorite performers, Lopez hosted his own network TV variety program and co-starred as one of The Dirty Dozen in the popular 1967 movie.

Trini's first big break came at the popular night spot called P. J.'s. Here, he was spotted by the world famous record producer, the late Don Costa, who then brought Trini to the attention of his longtime idol, Mr. Frank Sinatra. The great singer recognized a fellow stylist and immediately signed Trini to an exclusive eight-year contract with his own label - Reprise Records. Reprise released his first album, "Trini Lopez at P. J.'s," which became a No. 1 hit album.

Out of that album a single, "If I Had a Hammer" became a No. 1 hit in thirty eight countries. Following "Hammer" were many hits which he wrote, as well as songs like "I'm Coming Home Cindy," "Michael," "Kansas City," and, of course, "La Bamba."






