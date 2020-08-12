Slow Pulp Releases New Track And Video 'Falling Apart'





Madison, WI-bred and Chicago-based band Slow Pulp - Emily Massey (vocals/guitar), Alexander Leeds (bass), Theodore Mathews (drums), and Henry Stoehr (guitar) - recently announced Moveys, their self-produced debut album, and shared its first single "Idaho." Today the band shares another song off of the forthcoming record, entitled "Falling Apart." The track, featuring Alex G collaborator Molly Gemer on violin, is accompanied by a fantastical music video about feeling lost in a familiar landscape. Director Jake Lazovick, places Emily in a transient world, surrounded by flying objects and missing pieces. The clip features nostalgic animations, body doubles for social distancing purposes, and an homage to Massey's background as a ballet dancer.




