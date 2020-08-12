Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 12/08/2020

Slow Pulp Releases New Track And Video 'Falling Apart'

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Madison, WI-bred and Chicago-based band Slow Pulp - Emily Massey (vocals/guitar), Alexander Leeds (bass), Theodore Mathews (drums), and Henry Stoehr (guitar) - recently announced Moveys, their self-produced debut album, and shared its first single "Idaho."

Today the band shares another song off of the forthcoming record, entitled "Falling Apart." The track, featuring Alex G collaborator Molly Gemer on violin, is accompanied by a fantastical music video about feeling lost in a familiar landscape. Director Jake Lazovick, places Emily in a transient world, surrounded by flying objects and missing pieces. The clip features nostalgic animations, body doubles for social distancing purposes, and an homage to Massey's background as a ballet dancer.






Most read news of the week
Austrian Composer Oliver Ostermann And American Tenor Brian Cheney Collaborate Across Borders To Create Music In The Time Of Corona
Dark Pop/Trap Goth Artist Bella Kelly Reveals Debut Single/Video "Throat"
Guitarist Blake Aaron Uses "Color And Passion" To Bring Hope During Coronavirus
Selena Gomez And David Henrie Reunite For Bold Entertainment's Debut Feature Film 'This Is The Year'
A Stolen Kiss And Fortuitous Dental Work Inform Jazz Horn Player Eddie Daniels's Tribute To Ivan Lins
Cardi B Makes Her Return With 'WAP (Ft. Megan Thee Stallion)'
Bald Man Releases New Single And Music Video For "Fight" From Debut Album, Music For The Rest Of Us
Wayne Hussey & Friends Remake Classic Mission 'Tower Of Strength' Anthem In Support Of Key Workers Dealing With Covid-19 Globally
Kenshi Yonezu's Album, Stray Sheep Hits #1 In Over 54 Countries




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0309081 secs // 4 () queries in 0.002877950668335 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how