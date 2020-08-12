Twister Announces New Album "Cursed & Corrected"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Upcoming New Wave of Classic Rock band Twister are climbing the ranks at incredible pace and set to take off with their debut album 'Cursed & Corrected' to be released on the Friday 13 November by Off Yer Rocka Recordings. To kick off promotion in style the album will be available to Pre-Order alongside the release of the first single "Call To Arms" on Friday 28 August followed by another three singles. Along with every pre-order, fans will receive the instant grat track "Natural Survivor."

"Cursed & Corrected" will be available on CD, vinyl, stream and digital download via

https://smarturl.it/TwisterUK



"Call To Arms" will be available to stream from the 28 August. To celebrate the release of "Cursed & Corrected" Twister head out on a 11 date European tour with The Quireboys, as well as playing festivals such as Hard Rock Hell, Monsterfest, HRH Ibiza and many more! Tour dates available here: officialtwister.co.uk/tour-dates.



Twister's long awaited debut album "Cursed & Corrected" was recorded, produced and mixed by the brilliant Tony Draper at Parr Street Studios, Liverpool and mastered at the legendary Abbey Road Studios by Frank Arkwright (The Killers, Frank Turner, Biffy Clyro) - England's greatest mastering engineer for contemporary rock music.



"This is the 5+ years of our lives in a record," says frontman Stevie Stoker. "Everything that has happened to us personally and professionally as a band over the last five years has created these songs. Every single track is a little piece of us poured out in lyrics, guitars, bass, and drums. From heartbreak and frustration to joy and elation this album epitomises what we are as a band and sets the precedent of what we want to achieve."



Twister have always been a band of two sides; one with powerful rock driven riffage opposed and accompanied by their undeniably catchy melodies. Rock and Pop in a 'Yin & Yan' type relationship, a fine balancing act constantly moving around equilibrium, tipping the scales with each song. "Cursed & Corrected" is the 13 best tracks Twister have written since their inception. It's all killer no filler.



