News
Pop / Rock 12/08/2020

Marie Naffah Shares Acoustic Video For New Single 'The Cage'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Marie Naffah has shared a live acoustic video for her new single, 'The Cage', a captivating and infectious ode to escapism. Stripping away the original's lush production to just vocals and guitar, the video shines a light on the track's poignant and insightful lyricism. With its buoyant rhythms giving way to a free-flowing and ethereal ambience, it highlights Marie's stunning vocals and raw emotion, as well as the track's liberating sentiment.
"It's important to me as a songwriter that my songs can be stripped right down to their basic components," explains Marie. "It gives people room to listen to the words."

'The Cage' is the first taste of Marie's forthcoming EP, which has been recorded with Neil Comber (Florence + The Machine, Glass Animals, Charlie XCX), Matt Colton (Arctic Monkeys, Christine and the Queens) and Simon Byrt (Pixx, Charlotte OC, Babeheaven).

It is a record steeped in influences from across the world, be it her half-Lebanese heritage, songwriting road trips across the US or life within the UK.

Over the course of just a couple of singles Marie has sold out a string of headline London shows including Omeara, The Lexington, Camden Assembly and Ronnie Scott's, while clocking up great critical support along the way. And now the forthcoming EP is set to be a pivotal point in what has already been an incredible journey for the singer.

'The Cage' celebrates freedom and being content in one's self, which is precisely where Marie is today as she comes armed with a record set to truly cement her name and affirm her artistic vision.






