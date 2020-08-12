Hot Chip Announce Exclusive Globally Streamed Open-Air Set At Dreamland, Margate





This special show will raise the bar for live streams. Dreamland's epic open air Scenic Stage will come with the same gargantuan production you would normally expect at some of the world's finest festivals. It will be a high definition audio visual treat filled with spectacular lighting and dynamic visuals that transport you right to the front and centre of the show, offering up a streaming experience like no other.







"To all the good people of Margate and around the world, we know it's been a difficult year and you are starved of the sweet vibrations of live music. After all the cancellations, it's become really important to us that we perform live and direct to our fans. We've teamed up with Streamland to play our only show this year - live with all the maximalist production of a full festival set. It'll be streamed into your screens at high resolution. We're pretty stoked about it and can't wait for you to join us." Hot Chip



The show consists of three broadcasts taking place at different times for different time zones; effectively a virtual 24 hour world tour. Streamland will also welcome a small, socially distanced audience, creating atmosphere and ambience and giving the band the opportunity to bounce off a live audience, adding another layer of authenticity.



Says event promoter Fred Letts from Percolate Live, "The new demand for live stream performance and the need for artists to continue to make a living during the Covid-19 era means we can really drive live streaming forward. Streamland is a sustainable mechanism for both artists and venues to generate income without the risks, overheads and safety implications that come with large scale music events at the moment. What's important is that Streamland is an HD quality live stream with a festival stage show at the venue - a high-end production that's been absent from so many live streamed gigs. This is a model that we want to roll out into more shows at Dreamland, Margate and other venues around the UK."



Eddie Kemsley (f) CEO, Dreamland Margate says: "We are beyond delighted to be the venue partner for Streamland, hosting what is a globally exclusive, live streamed, one-of-a-kind festival experience performance from Hot Chip. This performance sees the band returning to Dreamland, having performed here first as part of the By The Sea Festival in 2015 and we are thrilled to welcome them back. Despite the challenges of 2020 it's with great pride that we are able to deliver some good news by way of a live gig - albeit from our front rooms - for everyone to join in. Months in the making with lots of hard work from the Dreamland, Percolate, Dice and

Tickets will be on sale with DICE at 1pm (BST) on Wednesday 12th August. Head here for tickets and more information: streamland.co.uk



