News
Classical 12/08/2020

BBC Proms Announce Laura Marling, Benjamin Grosvenor And Philharmonia Orchestra To Join Live Line-up

BBC Proms Announce Laura Marling, Benjamin Grosvenor And Philharmonia Orchestra To Join Live-up
LONDON, UK (Top40 Charts) Award-winning British singer-songwriter Laura Marling will be part of the live Proms this summer! Marling will be performing songs from her recently acclaimed, Mercury-nominated album Song for Our Daughter, as well as selected songs from her previous albums, in brand-new string arrangements by American multi-instrumentalist, arranger and producer Rob Moose. Laura will perform live at the Royal Albert Hall with pioneering string group 12 Ensemble, who have collaborated with everyone from The National to Max Richter on Sunday 6 September, broadcast live on BBC Radio 3 and BBC Four, and recorded for future broadcast on BBC Radio 6 Music.

Further artists announced today include British pianist Benjamin Grosvenor appearing with the Philharmonia Orchestra and conductor Esa-Pekka Salonen (Wednesday 9 September), organist Jonathan Scott who brings the colossal sound of the Royal Albert Hall's organ back to the Hall in a recital of popular classical works (Saturday 29 August) and a programme of contemporary classical works performed by the London Sinfonietta to be announced (Tuesday 1 September).

The full line-up includes previously announced stars such as Nicola Benedetti, Stephen Hough, Sheku Kanneh-Mason, Sir Simon Rattle, Anoushka Shankar and Mitsuko Uchida.

Singer-songwriter Laura Marling joins the live line-up of Proms this summer
Pianist Benjamin Grosvenor performs with the Philharmonia Orchestra and Esa-Pekka Salonen
For the first time ever, all live Proms performances will be visualised and available to watch on BBC TV or live streamed on BBC iPlayer
BBC Four to air much-loved Late Night Proms, including 2015's Radio 1Xtra Prom featuring Stormzy and 2017's tribute to soul label Stax
BBC Radio 1Xtra, Radio 2 and 6 Music to broadcast Proms
A collection of Proms is made available on BBC iPlayer - from Alina Ibragimova performing solo Bach to the Doctor Who Prom

The BBC Singers will also make a special appearance at the First Night of the live Proms, joining the BBC Symphony Orchestra and Sakari Oramo on Friday 28 August. The BBC National Orchestra of Wales with Chief Conductor Ryan Bancroft, BBC Philharmonic with Chief Conductor Omer Meir Wellber and BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra with Chief Conductor Thomas Dausgaard join the Proms from their homes in Cardiff, Manchester and Glasgow, representing the cities in which they are based, in this summer's Proms. The Proms outside London will all be streamed to BBC iPlayer.

The two weeks of live Proms include seven new commissions highlighting the Proms' commitment to contemporary music. The opening night sees a new work by Hannah Kendall whilst Aziza Sadikova, Jay Capperauld and Gavin Higgins all have world premieres, in addition to the three commissions already announced by Thomas Adès, Andrea Tarrodi and Richard Ayres.

Whilst there will not be an audience at the Royal Albert Hall, every live Prom will be broadcast on BBC Radio 3 and for the first time ever, all live Proms performances will be visualised and available to watch via BBC Four (Thursday, Friday, Sunday) or live streamed on BBC iPlayer (Saturday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday).
For further details of the live Proms please visit bbc.co.uk/proms Details of the Last Night of the Proms will be announced in due course.
All of us at the BBC Proms stand with music-lovers and musicians around the world affected by Covid-19.






