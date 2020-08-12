Sakoya Wynter Releases New Song/Video "Self Love"





"They ask Sakoya why you so cold? I let the savage in me take full control," she sings over the trap beat. Lyrically, the song speaks about giving all your love to people who weren't right for you, and then finally realizing the love you needed was love for yourself. Her sweet voice is angelic, and she rides the beat with ease. The song's simple and effective video sees Sakoya performing throughout her home while donning a beautiful all white ensemble. The moody lighting in the video amplified the song's lyrical vibe. This is an all around solid effort from the young star that has us excited for what's to come. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rising R&B star Sakoya Wynter is looking inward with her new single "Self Love" released exclusively on her father's new label, JT Entertainment. Sakoya is the daughter of R&B superstar JoJo Hailey of mega groups Jodeci and K-Ci & JoJo. With musical royalty infused in her DNA, expectations to deliver musically were inevitably high. Thankfully, she does not disappoint. She steers clear of trying to emulate her famous father, and instead carves out a sound that is all her own."They ask Sakoya why you so cold? I let the savage in me take full control," she sings over the trap beat. Lyrically, the song speaks about giving all your love to people who weren't right for you, and then finally realizing the love you needed was love for yourself. Her sweet voice is angelic, and she rides the beat with ease. The song's simple and effective video sees Sakoya performing throughout her home while donning a beautiful all white ensemble. The moody lighting in the video amplified the song's lyrical vibe. This is an all around solid effort from the young star that has us excited for what's to come.



