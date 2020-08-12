Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 12/08/2020

Ricco Barrino Releases New Track "You Let Me Down"

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ricco Barrino is bringing back classic R&B with his new single "You Let Me Down." For those who are unaware, Ricco is the brother of R&B superstar Fantasia and the cousin of R&B veterans K-Ci & JoJo of Jodeci fame. Throughout history, R&B has been graced with many successful siblings: Michael and Janet, Brandy and Ray J, and Beyonce and Solange. The aforementioned amassed individual success by realizing the best way to avoid comparisons is to not try to replicate the sound of the other sibling. Ricco achieves that to marvelous result with his new single. He crafts a sound that is uniquely his own all while showing that the family's musical brilliance runs through his veins.

"You Let Me Down" is the first single from his GOOD EP. Lyrically, the narrative-driven tune sees Ricco reflecting on a past relationship that did not end well. "Did you even love me? After all this time, you let me down, but that's okay I got money now," he sings on the catchy, melodic hook. Vocally, Ricco's voice is as great as you'd expect it to be. It's smooth, it's emotive and its distinct. This is a great song that definitely deserves a spot on your current playlist. Be sure to check out his latest EP.






Most read news of the week
Cardi B Makes Her Return With 'WAP (Ft. Megan Thee Stallion)'
Selena Gomez And David Henrie Reunite For Bold Entertainment's Debut Feature Film 'This Is The Year'
Bald Man Releases New Single And Music Video For "Fight" From Debut Album, Music For The Rest Of Us
Madonna Is Working On A Screenplay With Diablo Cody!
Austrian Composer Oliver Ostermann And American Tenor Brian Cheney Collaborate Across Borders To Create Music In The Time Of Corona
Guitarist Blake Aaron Uses "Color And Passion" To Bring Hope During Coronavirus
Don't Miss Out On These Five Indie Bands Of The 2010s
Watch A Special Look At Beyonce's "Black Is King"
Kenshi Yonezu's Album, Stray Sheep Hits #1 In Over 54 Countries




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0248950 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0023212432861328 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how