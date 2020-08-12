Ricco Barrino Releases New Track "You Let Me Down"





"You Let Me Down" is the first single from his GOOD EP. Lyrically, the narrative-driven tune sees Ricco reflecting on a past relationship that did not end well. "Did you even love me? After all this time, you let me down, but that's okay I got money now," he sings on the catchy, melodic hook. Vocally, Ricco's voice is as great as you'd expect it to be. It's smooth, it's emotive and its distinct. This is a great song that definitely deserves a spot on your current playlist. Be sure to check out his latest EP. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ricco Barrino is bringing back classic R&B with his new single "You Let Me Down." For those who are unaware, Ricco is the brother of R&B superstar Fantasia and the cousin of R&B veterans K-Ci & JoJo of Jodeci fame. Throughout history, R&B has been graced with many successful siblings: Michael and Janet, Brandy and Ray J, and Beyonce and Solange. The aforementioned amassed individual success by realizing the best way to avoid comparisons is to not try to replicate the sound of the other sibling. Ricco achieves that to marvelous result with his new single. He crafts a sound that is uniquely his own all while showing that the family's musical brilliance runs through his veins."You Let Me Down" is the first single from his GOOD EP. Lyrically, the narrative-driven tune sees Ricco reflecting on a past relationship that did not end well. "Did you even love me? After all this time, you let me down, but that's okay I got money now," he sings on the catchy, melodic hook. Vocally, Ricco's voice is as great as you'd expect it to be. It's smooth, it's emotive and its distinct. This is a great song that definitely deserves a spot on your current playlist. Be sure to check out his latest EP.



