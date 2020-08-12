Ed Sheeran To Become A Dad For The First Time This Summer

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ed Sheeran and his wife are reportedly expecting their first child together - and the tot could be born as early as this summer. The private pair have been able to keep the baby news under wraps throughout the COVID lockdown, but now one source has let the big news slip.



An insider told The Sun, "Ed and Cherry are over the moon. They're very excited but have kept things very low key. Lockdown was a perfect excuse not to be seen out and about too much, but things are getting closer and the excitement has been building so they have started telling friends and family."



The source continued: "They're just making the last of the preparations at home, and the baby is expected later this summer. It's a really happy time and their families are all totally delighted for them and cannot wait to meet the new arrival."



The Perfect singer is currently enjoying an extended career hiatus after announcing plans to put his personal life first after years of touring the world.



Ed and Cherry exchanged vows during a private ceremony in January 2019.



