Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 12/08/2020

Saronde Return With An Afro Funk Anthem Called 'Firewood' Ft. Idd Aziz

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Beating Heart Music label founders and dance duo Saronde (Ollie Wood and Chris Pedley) are back from a short break after having ignited airwaves (6 Music Giles Peterson, Cerys Matthews, Tom Ravenscroft) and festival stages (Glastonbury, Boomtown, Elrow) in 2019 with their unique recordings from across Africa featuring contemporary artists alongside vintage field recordings, all fused with a New Forest, UK originated musical twist.

'Firewood' has the hallmarks of a future classic borrowing from a 50's Kikuyu all female acapella sung by young unmarried girls as they collect or carry back home firewood. It is an enchanting and delightful use of vocal evocative of youthful innocence and is complemented sublimely by Kenyan superstar Idd Aziz and a modern jazz funk pop disco splash of deliciously catchy jazz guitar, bass, and drums. Dare you not to stop everything and dance to this rhythm!

'Firewood' shows another level being reached as this real feel good track brings positivity, smiling faces and lots of energy across an unprecedented global summer.

The Beating Heart label is proud to spur a new wave of collaboration between Africa and the rest of the world, by using an untapped archive of 70-year-old field recordings housed at the International Library of African Music (ILAM) founded by ethnomusicologist Hugh Tracey and The Kikuyu, (also Agĩkũyũ/Gĩkũyũ) where the sample originates from, are a Bantu ethnic group inhabiting Central Kenya. At a population of 8,148,668 as of 2019, they account for 17% of the total population of Kenya making them the largest ethnic group in Kenya.

Saronde was born of an idea in 2016, fusing ancient sounds with modern musical concepts. Now based in Nairobi, Ollie and Chris have gone deeply into this incredibly rich cultural heritage and marry ideas such as 'Firewood' with African musical icons like Idd Aziz, who is passionate about ethnic and cultural music and its place in African society and is a proud representative of his Mijikenda culture.

Other than being one of the most distinctive vocalists in the region, Idd Aziz is also an accomplished and dynamic percussionist having learned from his father. He also plays the guitar and flute and experiments with a variety of percussions from all across the African continent.
'Firewood' is released on August 7th on Beating Heart.
www.instagram.com/sarondemusic/






Most read news of the week
Cardi B Makes Her Return With 'WAP (Ft. Megan Thee Stallion)'
Selena Gomez And David Henrie Reunite For Bold Entertainment's Debut Feature Film 'This Is The Year'
Bald Man Releases New Single And Music Video For "Fight" From Debut Album, Music For The Rest Of Us
Madonna Is Working On A Screenplay With Diablo Cody!
Guitarist Blake Aaron Uses "Color And Passion" To Bring Hope During Coronavirus
Austrian Composer Oliver Ostermann And American Tenor Brian Cheney Collaborate Across Borders To Create Music In The Time Of Corona
Don't Miss Out On These Five Indie Bands Of The 2010s
Watch A Special Look At Beyonce's "Black Is King"
Kenshi Yonezu's Album, Stray Sheep Hits #1 In Over 54 Countries




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0235429 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0017917156219482 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how