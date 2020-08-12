Mantis & The Prayer: What Nick Cave Would Sound Like In A Good Mood!





Enigmatic Rock band Mantis and the Prayer are returning with a AA side single release, 'Murder Ballad and the Blue' which features the songs 'I Know You' and 'Go Too Far' which are written on themes of tragedy and disconnection. The EP juxtaposes the melancholy subject matter with Pop sensibilities and upbeat catchy rhythms. The vocals capture the drama and energy of Mantis and the Prayer, who cite Syd Barrett, Pink Floyd and David Bowie as influences.Always filling their songs with emotional storytelling, Mantis and the Prayer are a three piece Rock band from Melbourne, Australia. Releasing their first album 'Butterflies and Demons' in 2016, they have since gone onto place their music on the soundtrack for independent movie 'Queen of Hollywood Blvd' which was featured on the film festival circuit and had a cinematic release in Los Angeles. Characterised by delicate vocal harmonies and stinging guitars, Mantis and the Prayer present theatrical Rock that deals with themes of tragedy, triumph, love and loss.




