Nihal Ses And Team Publish Clouzine #23 Soon

https://www.facebook.com/clouzine/ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Mainly focusing on the international independent music scene, the magazine supports lesser known yet high caliber artists, fights against negative feelings of loneliness and frustration of independent artists resulting from ignorance of major focused media. Especially this group of ignored independents finds its way thru research of a highly-motivated team to Clouzine's radar.Cool Ass, a US artist, musician, and actor made it to front page.In this issue six high caliber independent artists are on Clouzine's radar and were interviewed:Clouzine International Electronic Music Awardees Paul Clark (UK), U-Sign (Switzerland), Etxera (USA), Shadowary (Australia), Bluebeat Shelter (Germany), and TOY (USA) an emerging artist from the USA.Works of Copus (USA), We Wander (Canada) and Kougaran (USA), Positronic (USA), Eduardo (Peru/USA), Revolution Rabbit Deluxe (UK), Freddy Charles (USA), and James Reid (UK) were reviewed by competent reviewers Joe Kidd, Fonz Tramontano, and Tan Ses. Three full Discoveries pages feature nine talents from all over the world: Ralf Dee (Germany), Positronic, Freddy Charles, We Wander, Copus, Del Pelson, James Reid, Eduardo, and Toy.CLOUZINE is an online music magazine covering independent artists worldwide in numerous genres such as Electronic, World, Experimental and Independent. Run by publisher and promoter Nihal Ses aka OpBe and mentored by Dr. Murat Ses, a Turkish-Austrian couple with numerous awards, and multiple Billboard chartings. The magazin is published by a Billboard charting team. Anything unique is always welcome; whatever the genre.Clouzine also gives chance to new and lesser known artists with qualifications, makes interviews, reviews, reports new releases, supports in the social media, in its newsletters and publishings.Interested artists can browse all issues online https://clouzinemagazine.com/backissues.htmlEmail them at clouzine@yahoo.com for more information.https://www.facebook.com/clouzine/



