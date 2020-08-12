Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 12/08/2020

Genesee Cream Ale Celebrates Vinyl Record Day With Eclectic List Of Fans' Favorite Vinyl Records

Genesee Cream Ale Celebrates Vinyl Record Day With Eclectic List Of Fans' Favorite Vinyl Records
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts / Genesee Brewing Company) The OG of Cream Ales recently surveyed Genesee beer fans about the OG of music - vinyl records. Fans had an opportunity to share their favorite albums in support of Vinyl Record Day on, August 12, 2020. The research team at Genesee Cream Ale's brewery compiled the results to create the ultimate eclectic list for vinyl record store junkies. Genesee is encouraging fans to support local record stores in their area by purchasing a vinyl record on the list, cracking open Cream Ale beer and spinning their favorite tunes to celebrate Vinyl Record Day throughout the entire month of August.

"The list includes some pretty big bands and legendary titles that create the ultimate summer vinyl bucket list," said Janine Schoos, brand director, Genesee. "There is absolutely nothing like rocking out to your favorite album with a couple close friends and a few beers.

"Our favorite local record store is Record Archive," said Schoos. "What's better than a store with tons of great vinyls, live local bands and an awesome adult beverage menu? You cannot go wrong. In fact, they recently inspired our limited release Black Raspberry Cream Ale that sold out in four minutes and included graphics from their store decor!"

Genesee Cream Ale Fans' Top 10 Vinyl Albums of All-Time:
Dark Side of the Moon - Pink Floyd
The Beatles - The Beatles
Untitled (Led Zeppelin IV) - Led Zeppelin
Rumors - Fleetwood Mac
Born in the U.S.A. - Bruce Springsteen
Born to Run - Bruce Springsteen
Sticky Fingers - Rolling Stones
Déjà vu - Crosby, Stills Nash and Young
Tommy - The Who
Bridge Over Troubled Water - Simon & Garfunkel

Genesee Cream Ale conducted the survey using the online survey platform - Qualtrics. More than 800 Genesee fans responded by ranking their top three favorite vinyl records among a list of 19 or using an option to write in. The survey was posted on Genesee social media sites and responses were collected from April 23 through June 5, 2020.

Genesee Cream Ale: An American Original
First brewed at the Genesee Brewery in 1960, Cream Ale is one of only three beer styles that originated in the United States. Crisp, full flavored and slightly sweet, this Original combines the best parts of an ale and lager into one smooth brew. Unique to the style, Cream Ale is brewed with ale yeast at lager temperatures. This creates the crisp, smooth quality the beer is known for. Since its conception, the Original Cream Ale has racked up numerous awards including 10 Great American Beer Festival medals, three World Beer Cup medals and a silver at the International Beer Festival.






Most read news of the week
Austrian Composer Oliver Ostermann And American Tenor Brian Cheney Collaborate Across Borders To Create Music In The Time Of Corona
Dark Pop/Trap Goth Artist Bella Kelly Reveals Debut Single/Video "Throat"
Guitarist Blake Aaron Uses "Color And Passion" To Bring Hope During Coronavirus
Selena Gomez And David Henrie Reunite For Bold Entertainment's Debut Feature Film 'This Is The Year'
Burna Boy Unveils Release Date And Tracklist For New Album "Twice As Tall"
Bald Man Releases New Single And Music Video For "Fight" From Debut Album, Music For The Rest Of Us
Wayne Hussey & Friends Remake Classic Mission 'Tower Of Strength' Anthem In Support Of Key Workers Dealing With Covid-19 Globally
Kenshi Yonezu's Album, Stray Sheep Hits #1 In Over 54 Countries
Taylor Swift's Folklore Tops Billboard 200 For The 2nd Week In A Row!




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0245099 secs // 4 () queries in 0.002938985824585 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how