Genesee Cream Ale Celebrates Vinyl Record Day With Eclectic List Of Fans' Favorite Vinyl Records





"The list includes some pretty big bands and legendary titles that create the ultimate summer vinyl bucket list," said Janine Schoos, brand director, Genesee. "There is absolutely nothing like rocking out to your favorite album with a couple close friends and a few beers.



"Our favorite local record store is Record Archive," said Schoos. "What's better than a store with tons of great vinyls, live local bands and an awesome adult beverage menu? You cannot go wrong. In fact, they recently inspired our limited release



Genesee

Dark Side of the Moon - Pink Floyd

The

Untitled (Led Zeppelin IV) - Led Zeppelin

Rumors - Fleetwood Mac

Born in the U.S.A. - Bruce Springsteen

Born to Run - Bruce Springsteen

Sticky Fingers - Rolling Stones

Déjà vu - Crosby,

Tommy - The Who

Bridge Over Troubled Water -



Genesee



Genesee

First brewed at the Genesee Brewery in 1960, New York, NY (Top40 Charts / Genesee Brewing Company) The OG of Cream Ales recently surveyed Genesee beer fans about the OG of music - vinyl records. Fans had an opportunity to share their favorite albums in support of Vinyl Record Day on, August 12, 2020. The research team at Genesee Cream Ale's brewery compiled the results to create the ultimate eclectic list for vinyl record store junkies. Genesee is encouraging fans to support local record stores in their area by purchasing a vinyl record on the list, cracking open Cream Ale beer and spinning their favorite tunes to celebrate Vinyl Record Day throughout the entire month of August."The list includes some pretty big bands and legendary titles that create the ultimate summer vinyl bucket list," said Janine Schoos, brand director, Genesee. "There is absolutely nothing like rocking out to your favorite album with a couple close friends and a few beers."Our favorite local record store is Record Archive," said Schoos. "What's better than a store with tons of great vinyls, live local bands and an awesome adult beverage menu? You cannot go wrong. In fact, they recently inspired our limited release Black Raspberry Cream Ale that sold out in four minutes and included graphics from their store decor!"Genesee Cream Ale Fans' Top 10 Vinyl Albums of All-Time:Dark Side of the Moon - Pink FloydThe Beatles - The BeatlesUntitled (Led Zeppelin IV) - Led ZeppelinRumors - Fleetwood MacBorn in the U.S.A. - Bruce SpringsteenBorn to Run - Bruce SpringsteenSticky Fingers - Rolling StonesDéjà vu - Crosby, Stills Nash and YoungTommy - The WhoBridge Over Troubled Water - Simon & GarfunkelGenesee Cream Ale conducted the survey using the online survey platform - Qualtrics. More than 800 Genesee fans responded by ranking their top three favorite vinyl records among a list of 19 or using an option to write in. The survey was posted on Genesee social media sites and responses were collected from April 23 through June 5, 2020.Genesee Cream Ale: An American OriginalFirst brewed at the Genesee Brewery in 1960, Cream Ale is one of only three beer styles that originated in the United States. Crisp, full flavored and slightly sweet, this Original combines the best parts of an ale and lager into one smooth brew. Unique to the style, Cream Ale is brewed with ale yeast at lager temperatures. This creates the crisp, smooth quality the beer is known for. Since its conception, the Original Cream Ale has racked up numerous awards including 10 Great American Beer Festival medals, three World Beer Cup medals and a silver at the International Beer Festival.



