Dire Straits' The Studio Albums 1978-1991 CD Box Set Announced For Release On October 9, 2020





On the same date (9th Oct) UMC/Virgin/Universal







TRACKLISTINGS FOR CD BOX SET:



CD 1 - Dire Straits

Down To The Waterline

Water Of Love

Setting Me Up

Six Blade Knife

Southbound Again

Sultans Of Swing

In The Gallery

Wild West End

Lions



CD 2 - Communiqué

Once Upon A Time In The West

News

Where Do You Think You're Going?

Communiqué

Lady Writer



Portobello Belle

Single-Handed Sailor

Follow Me Home



CD 3 - Making Movies

Tunnel Of Love



Skateaway

Expresso Love

Hand In Hand

Solid Rock

Les Boys



CD 4 - Love Over Gold

Telegraph Road



Industrial Disease

Love Over Gold

It Never Rains



CD 5 - Brothers In Arms

So Far Away

Money For Nothing

Walk Of Life

Your Latest Trick

Why Worry

Ride Across The River

The Man's Too Strong

One World

Brothers In Arms



CD 6 - On Every Street



On Every Street

When It Comes To You

Fade To Black

The Bug

You And Your Friend



Iron Hand

Ticket To Heaven

My Parties

Planet Of New Orleans

How Long New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On October 9, to coincide with National Album Day 2020, UMC/Virgin/Universal Music, will release a 6 CD box set of all of the studio albums by Dire Straits, a band that straddled the globe with their sophisticated rootsy guitar rock wedded to literate story-telling lyrics. Emerging on the club and pub circuit in 1977, Dire Straits were led by charismatic Geordie singer-songwriter, record producer and composer Mark Knopfler, one of the most successful musicians the UK has ever produced, who is often cited as one of the greatest guitarists of all time. Dire Straits' sound defined the late 70s/early 80s with monster hits such as "Sultans Of Swing," "Romeo And Juliet," " Money For Nothing " and "Walk Of Life." Dire Straits' 1985 album Brothers In Arms, a global No 1 and double Grammy Award winner, is one of the world's best selling albums. After releasing their final album On Every Street in '91, Knopfler called time on Dire Straits in 1995 and set off on a new path as a solo artist.On the same date (9th Oct) UMC/Virgin/Universal Music will also release a repressing of the hugely popular 2013 8 LP vinyl box set Dire Straits - The Studio Albums 1978-1991. Dire Straits - The Studio Albums 1978-1991 features the albums Dire Straits (1978), Communiqué (1979), Making Movies (1980), Love Over Gold (1982), Brothers In Arms (1985) and On Every Street (1991) - all of which are certified multi-platinum. The albums will come in a deluxe clamshell box with the CDs housed in mini-vinyl style cardboard wallets and each album will include a beautiful poster with the original sleeve artwork (including lyrics and credits).TRACKLISTINGS FOR CD BOX SET:CD 1 - Dire StraitsDown To The WaterlineWater Of LoveSetting Me UpSix Blade KnifeSouthbound AgainSultans Of SwingIn The GalleryWild West EndLionsCD 2 - CommuniquéOnce Upon A Time In The WestNewsWhere Do You Think You're Going?CommuniquéLady Writer Angel Of MercyPortobello BelleSingle-Handed SailorFollow Me HomeCD 3 - Making MoviesTunnel Of Love Romeo And JulietSkateawayExpresso LoveHand In HandSolid RockLes BoysCD 4 - Love Over GoldTelegraph Road Private InvestigationsIndustrial DiseaseLove Over GoldIt Never RainsCD 5 - Brothers In ArmsSo Far AwayMoney For NothingWalk Of LifeYour Latest TrickWhy WorryRide Across The RiverThe Man's Too StrongOne WorldBrothers In ArmsCD 6 - On Every Street Calling ElvisOn Every StreetWhen It Comes To YouFade To BlackThe BugYou And Your Friend Heavy FuelIron HandTicket To HeavenMy PartiesPlanet Of New OrleansHow Long



