Hip Hop Artist J'Moris's Grind Is Strong On New Street-Wise Banger "Off The Porch"

bit.ly/31NkeCS New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Enigmatic Hillsboro, Texas Hip Hop Artist J'Moris crafts punchy, authentic Southern Rap shaped by sly street smarts and a love for the hustle. His first new music since 2020's full-length album "Blac February", "Off the Porch" is a certified jolt of adrenaline and a taste of J'Moris's realness.When asked about the meaning of the term, J says "Off the Porch means I'm not dependent on my parents. I'm out of the house and in the streets grinding. Basically, you put in work and didn't wait for handouts. Since you're in the streets grinding and putting in work, you've "jumped off the porch."Ever the hard worker, OTP is the first of a string of new singles Moris recorded during the 2020 pandemic. Moris's vocals were self-recorded at his home studio, while music/beats are provided by frequent collaborator Supamario Beatz."Off the Porch" comes out Friday, August 14th. However, the video drops Wednesday, August 12th. Watch the brand new music video on J'Moris's Youtube Channel.Like a suave, street-wise prodigy of Master P and Gucci Mane, J'Moris's style is all killer, dripping with heavyweight swagger and grit.A self-dubbed 'product of my environment', J'Moris has been drawn to music since he was a young boy. While battling the trials and tribulations of life, he's always found music to be an unrivaled outlet of expression. During his college venture at Lamar University, Moris co-founded the organization Tru Misfitz. Continuing to maneuver more into the music industry, Moris found his southern influence played a heavy part in what he does, deeply embedded in his music and persona.Growing up in Fort Worth, Texas during the 90's exposed J'Moris to a lot growing up. The drugs, pimps & thugs flooded the streets."My family moved to Hillsboro, Texas, to try and get away, but to no avail. The crack epidemic consumed Hillsboro also. Watching my loved ones fall victim to the drugs or the streets, I felt he only had one choice. Use them both to My advantage & find a way out. My older brother, Crunch, looked out for me alot. He never wanted me in the streets but he also knew the outcome was inevitable. He showed me how to finesse the game more, how to be apart of the game but also be hands off.. Unseen.. The lessons he taught me molded me into who I am today and also gave me the opportunities to graduate high school. Something he, or my little brother J Hodge, never did.""I tell God to watch out for me while I chase the route of evil..." (from 'Extra')J'Moris's no-holds-barred style is equal parts finesse and blunt force, inspired by hip hop greats/moguls like Master P ("his grind was great", says Moris), Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, T.I., Kevin Gates, Nipsey Hussle & Biggie Smalls.J'Moris has released 5 EP's, 3 singles, and full-length album, Blac February (released Feb 7,2020), an autobiographical 15-track collection that flows like a classic.His latest single Off the Porch, (released 08/14/20) is a certified jolt of adrenaline and a taste of J'Moris's realness.When asked about the meaning of the term, J says "Off the Porch means I'm not dependent on my parents. I'm out of the house and in the streets grinding. Basically, you put in work and didn't wait for handouts. Since you're in the streets grinding and putting in work, you've "jumped off the porch."apple.co/33TVZ96amzn.to/3ivXYV5www.bdmgclothing.comfacebook.com/JMorisATCwww.instagram.com/jmorisspoti.fi/2DVPsQgtwitter.com/J_Morisbit.ly/31NkeCS



