The Buckleys Announce Debut Album 'Daydream'

Combining their cool country pop charm with energetic and honest storytelling, The Buckleys are set to make big waves around the world with the international release of their debut album Daydream on New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Australian rising stars The Buckleys have announced the release of their Daydream album for September 25th via Snakefarm Records in the UK. This 12-track debut features the Australian Country Radio Number 1 hit and title-track, 'Daydream'.Hailing from Byron Bay on Australia's East Coast, The Buckleys - siblings Sarah (20), Molly (17) and Lachlan (18) - deliver their own unique style of feel-good music which has seen them grow from busking on the streets of Australia's music capital, Tamworth, to topping the country's radio charts."The minute I heard The Buckleys music I knew I had another multi-musical artist on my hands again as I did with INXS. These non- specific genre artists can make life difficult for their labels to get a clear message across to radio and the media alike. But as is proven time and time again these artists are the artists we are still listening to for decades to come. I love the fact that "country" has taken The Buckleys under its wing. Let's face it, "country" has produced some of the most memorable songs of all time," said CM Murphy, Chairman & Founder of Petrol RecordsFrom the very start, dreams were set on making a mark on Nashville's country music scene; at the ages of just 11, 10 and 9, the trio made a pact to start saving, taking their first trip to Tennessee's capital in 2016 where they immediately picked up strong and lasting support.Following her graduation from high school, vocalist / guitarist / pianist Sarah made regular return visits to write with and be mentored by some of Music City's finest; she soon notched up 100 songs, both self-penned and as co-writes, and made a name for herself as a promising new talent.With Sarah's strong connection to Nashville, it was inevitable that The Buckleys would return there to make Daydream, teaming up with multiple Grammy Award-winning producer Chad Carlson (Taylor Swift, Jewel, the Hunger Games soundtrack).The band also worked with a number of multi-platinum writers and producers, including Marty Dodson (Carrie Underwood, Kenny Chesney, Billy Currington), Phil Barton (Lee Brice, Dustin Lynch, Eli Young Band), Emily Shackelton (Carly Pearce, Reba McEntire, Runaway June), Dave Thomson (Lady A, Trisha Yearwood, Aaron Pritchett), JT Harding (Blake Shelton, Keith Urban) and Jennifer Hanson (Kelly Clarkson, Jason Aldean, Rascal Flatts), to create one of the most exciting debuts of the year.Daydream reflects the full scope of the group's musical vision, melding together pop, country, Americana and indie rock underpinned by the central theme of freedom.In 2019, The Buckleys signed with former INXS manager Christopher (CM) Murphy's label, Petrol Records, going on to release a succession of singles, all of which are featured on their debut album.As well as 'Daydream', which catapulted the trio into the limelight, the effervescent 'Money' reached Number 2 at Australian country radio, whilst 'I'm Comin' For Ya (Love)' charted at Number 3 and remained in the Top 5 for six weeks on the Official Airplay Chart nationwide. Meanwhile, 'Breathe', is currently number three in Australia and climbing.Elsewhere on the album, the propulsive bluesy rock of 'Crazy Like You', the playful 'Leave Me Hanging On', and the dreamy Fleetwood Mac vibes of 'Til You Can't Go Back' all perfectly capture the different colours of The Buckleys."When the three of us get together, we love putting smiles on peoples' faces and seeing them dancing and having a great time," says Sarah Buckley. "Music is so powerful, and making people happy and creating memories is definitely a place that we want to be."Sarah, Molly (mandolin, organ, violin, vocal harmonies) and Lachlan (electric and slide guitar) have already performed at some highly prestigious events, including Byron Bay Blues Festival, CMA Fest and Tamworth Country Music Festival amongst many others. More recently, they became one of the first acts to capture a worldwide audience in current times, having completed a Global Virtual Tour in conjunction with promoters Live Nation, where their livestreamed performances reached a total audience of well over 4 million.The trio have also received various accolades, including two American Songwriting Awards, plus a nomination for 'Best New Talent' at the Australian Country Music Awards 2020.Combining their cool country pop charm with energetic and honest storytelling, The Buckleys are set to make big waves around the world with the international release of their debut album Daydream on September 25th.



