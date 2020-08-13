Columbus Musician Plaid Brixx Releases Original Song "Live For Today"





Columbus, OH. (Top40 Charts) Columbus-based American indie-pop artist, Plaid Brixx (born Chris Duggan), has released a new original single, "Live For Today," as a rallying anthem for Experience Columbus' Live Forward campaign.

Consistent with the mission of inspiring and uplifting his fans with his music, "Live For Today" brings a refreshing dose of positivity and encouragement. This exciting release pairs an upbeat melody with catchy lyrics, making it a perfect anthem full of hope and inspiration. "Live For Today" is a special project for Plaid Brixx because it is the first original song released in two years and is an evolution of the Plaid Brixx style. Importantly, it also has roots in Chris' personal struggles with addiction.

"The idea behind 'Live For Today' is that if you think too hard about the past or future, you'll get anxiety. But if you focus on doing your best today you will live in the present and be much happier. It's a principle of Zen Buddhism that really struck a chord with me and actually helped me to recover from alcoholism," notes Plaid Brixx. "This mindset is especially important in current times, and with the premise of Experience Columbus' new campaign centered around the city's optimistic mindset I knew the timing to release this song was perfect."

This message of hope and power of positivity are exactly the messages Experience Columbus is promoting in its Live Forward campaign, designed to help the city outlast the spread of COVID-19.

"Columbus has been hit hard in recent months and as the pandemic wears on, we know the community is feeling discouraged," said Sarah Townes, Experience Columbus vice president of marketing. "We also know that music can play a crucial role in helping people cope in times of high stress, so we're excited to work with Chris on such an important project in hopes that others find inspiration and hope throughout these unprecedented times."

Plaid Brixx has been busy in the studio and the new original single follows on the heels of the releases of his most recent cover songs including, Post Malone's "Sunflower" and Ben E. King's "Stand By Me" that have each amassed over 100K plays on Spotify. "Live For Today" - available on Spotify - is also the track used in a new inspirational video from Experience Columbus.

Produced in partnership with marketing agency BVK, the creative and messaging across the entire campaign is a reminder to the community that right now, in the midst of this global crisis when life seems to be put on hold, it's more important than ever to look forward and remember that the Columbus community will get through this together.

Chris Duggan created Plaid Brixx in 2013 and released his first album, "Magic Trixx." Since then, Plaid Brixx has released multiple EPs and singles that have over 2 million streams. Plaid Brixx has also toured with We The Kings and Cute Is What We Aim For on a sold out routing. "The Greener Side," Plaid Brixx's most popular song was produced by Mike Molina of THE AGENCY (Jennifer Lopez, CL, Travis Scott, Lil Wayne).




