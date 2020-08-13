Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Rock 13/08/2020

Stevie Nicks: 'Covid-19 Crisis Is A Literal American Horror Story'

Stevie Nicks: 'Covid-19 Crisis Is A Literal American Horror Story'
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Stevie Nicks fears she'll never sing again if she catches Covid-19, comparing the pandemic to American Horror Story: Apocalypse.
The Fleetwood Mac star made cameo appearances in the hit show including its eighth series and, in an excerpt from a journal entry shared on social media, the Dreams singer called the coronavirus crisis 'a real American Horror Story'.
"We still have our freedom, but we don't have much time," Nicks began the post.

Contemplating how Covid-19 indiscriminately infects all kinds of people, she wrote: "The masks and the distancing have now become a political statement. It is not political. It is a silent killer hiding in the shadows. It is stalking you. It doesn't care who you are... it's just looking for a victim."

Nicks went on to list possible long-term effects of the virus, including blood clots, neurological problems, and a persistent, damaging cough, and noted: "If I get it, I will probably never sing again. Put me on a ventilator and I will be hoarse for the rest of my life. I don't have much time. I am 72 years old.
Nobody is leading us. Nobody has a plan. Unless people change their attitude from 'Oh this is such a bummer to stay in and wear a mask and not follow the rules, and not party,' we will never get a hold of this virus.
This is a real American Horror Story. It is not a mini-series. It is a tragedy."






Most read news of the week
Austrian Composer Oliver Ostermann And American Tenor Brian Cheney Collaborate Across Borders To Create Music In The Time Of Corona
Guitarist Blake Aaron Uses "Color And Passion" To Bring Hope During Coronavirus
Watch A Special Look At Beyonce's "Black Is King"
Burna Boy Unveils Release Date And Tracklist For New Album "Twice As Tall"
HBO's Perry Mason: Season 1 - Soundtrack Now Available
STYX's Todd Sucherman Releases "Kindling" Video (Elbow Cover); 'Last Flight Home' Album Out Now
Dark Pop/Trap Goth Artist Bella Kelly Reveals Debut Single/Video "Throat"
Nothing But Thieves Shares Video For New Single 'Real Love Song'
Vic Mensa Shares New Song "No More Teardrops"




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0247581 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0017855167388916 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how