Stevie Nicks: 'Covid-19 Crisis Is A Literal American Horror Story'

"We still have our freedom, but we don't have much time," Nicks began the post.



Contemplating how Covid-19 indiscriminately infects all kinds of people, she wrote: "The masks and the distancing have now become a political statement. It is not political. It is a silent killer hiding in the shadows. It is stalking you. It doesn't care who you are... it's just looking for a victim."



Nicks went on to list possible long-term effects of the virus, including blood clots, neurological problems, and a persistent, damaging cough, and noted: "If I get it, I will probably never sing again. Put me on a ventilator and I will be hoarse for the rest of my life. I don't have much time. I am 72 years old.

Nobody is leading us. Nobody has a plan. Unless people change their attitude from 'Oh this is such a bummer to stay in and wear a mask and not follow the rules, and not party,' we will never get a hold of this virus.

This is a real American Horror Story. It is not a mini-series. It is a tragedy."

