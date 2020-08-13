Holly Humberstone Announced As Apple Music Up Next Artist!





https://bit.ly/3gTs3NX New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Apple Music today announced UK singer-songwriter Holly Humberstone as the latest addition to its Up Next program, Apple Music's monthly artist initiative geared towards identifying, showcasing and elevating rising talent.Influenced by her father's love of poetry, the East Midlands-born artist began writing songs at just seven years old, honing her craft until she landed on her powerful, stunningly honest brand of pop. While singles " Deep End " and "Falling Asleep at the Wheel" have generated early industry buzz, Apple Music has championed Humberstone from the start with featuring across popular global playlists, including New Music Daily, Mellow Days, Today's Acoustic, ALT CTRL, and Acoustic Chill. "Falling Asleep at the Wheel" went on to become her first track to chart on Shazam, entering the UK chart in May 2020. To date, she has been Shazamed in over 130 countries."Being an Apple Up Next artist and being supported by Apple Music is so huge for me," said Humberstone. "I feel like I'm still at an early stage in my career and just so overwhelmed with love. Really lucky to have such an amazing team of people backing me. I remember watching Clairo's performance on Jimmy Kimmel over and over this time last year and thinking how amazing it was and wanting that so much for myself, and a year on I get to do all this cool s—t too. Thank u so much Apple Music for letting me do all this, I'm so full of love and excited to be a part of this 🖤🖤""I feel like I witnessed Holly Humberstone's career unfold right in front of me," said Apple Music host Rebecca Judd. "She was one of my first ever 'Ascending Artists' on the show earlier on in the year when she had literally just released her first ever single. To see her go from strength to strength to now be Apple Music's Up Next artist has been so beautiful to watch. Her talent and songwriting is undeniable, and the way she effortlessly writes about love and life makes her one of the most exciting artists around right now."Humberstone's Up Next short shot on iPhone 11 Pro comes to Apple Music exclusively today. "Writing is definitely my way of processing my feelings," Humberstone tells Apple Music. "It's my way of expressing myself to the world. Maybe the reason why my songs connect with people is because I'm just trying to figure out how I feel." In the film, Humberstone takes us on a tour around the home she grew up in, opens up about how important her four-sibling-strong family is to her, and explains why it took returning home after a series of difficult writing sessions in London to unlock her best music yet.Additional Up Next campaign moments included a Jimmy Kimmel Live! performance on August 11 and a FaceTime interview with Judd airing today, where Humberstone discusses creativity challenges during life back at home with her folks during lockdown and her lifelong passion for Damien Rice.Watch Holly Humberstone's Up Next short HERE:https://apple.co/3iADY3xCheck out her Apple Music interview with Rebecca Judd HERE:https://bit.ly/3gTs3NX



