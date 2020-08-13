Dash Radio & Skee Sports In Partnership With 300 Entertainment, Launch DJs 4 Just-Us; A New Charity Series To Raise Money For Local Minority Businesses In The Twin Cities





300 Entertainment's talent includes Megan Thee Stallion, Young Thug, Gunna, Cheat Codes, Tee Grizzley, Famous Dex, Highly Suspect, Fetty Wap, Drax Project, YNW Melly, Bailey Bryan, and more. 300 Entertainment has since launched ventures and partnerships such as Young Thug's YSL, Carl Crawford's 1501, Shy Glizzy's Glizzy Gang, RGF Island +1 Records. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) DJs 4 JUST-US, a charity video stream benefiting local communities and pushing change is kicking off live from Minnesota this Sunday (https://djs4justus.com) at noon ET. The 12-hour stream will feature noteworthy Minnesota DJs, including DJ Skee, Sidereal, Sophia Eris, DJ Advance, DJ McShellen, Baby Ghost, DJ Neeka, DJ Bonics, Ray Mills, DJ Ones, DJ Enferno, Jay Estate, DJ Big Reese, DJ Kam Bennett and more. Each performance will take place from one of Minnesota's most iconic landmarks, including First Avenue, Mall of America, and the State Capital.All five major Minnesota based professional sports teams are participating, with sets broadcasting from U.S. Bank Stadium (Minnesota Vikings), Target Field (Minnesota Twins), Xcel Energy Center (Minnesota Wild), Allianz Field (Minnesota United), and The Courts at Mayo Clinic Square (Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx). Teams have also created special jerseys honoring those who have been victims of injustice- specifically in Minnesota- honoring George Floyd, Philando Castille, and others. These jerseys will be donated after the stream to raise money for the cause.This one-of-a-kind event produced by Dash Radio, Skee Sports, and 300 Entertainment, was launched to raise money for local charities aimed to aid in reconstruction for devastated portions of the Twin Cities area. Viewers can tune in on YouTube, Twitch, Dash Radio, and DJS4Justus.com this Sunday to watch live as a community.All funds raised during the stream will be donated to the West Broadway Business and Area Coalition, We Love Lake Street, and We Love St. Paul, all groups aiming to help rebuild and refurbish local minority businesses in the Twin Cities area.This inaugural event will be in Minneapolis, where the social justice movement hit a tipping point earlier this year. 300 Entertainment and Dash are developing plans to launch this project in other cities with relevant local DJs and charities. Each set is airing on tape delay to maintain safety and avoid any crowds during the COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring the safety of both those involved and fans.https://westbroadway.org/https://www.welovelakestreet.com/https://www.givemn.org/story/Aeh55gSkee Sports is an award-winning Sports Entertainment Agency. By developing unique opportunities focused on revenue & fan engagement, Skee Sports works to maximize ROI while creating partnerships to benefit both the sport and entertainment communities. From producing game day entertainment to creating content with teams and athletes both on & off the field, Skee Sports has become the premier resource to amplify entertainment, fan engagement, social media impressions, and revenue. Skee Sports services include everything from powering events like the NBA Finals, to creating content with talent like Kendrick Lamar and Kevin Durant to connect sport & music.Dash Radio is the global leader in curated, lean-back audio experiences. Since its 2015 launch, Dash has become the world's largest all-original digital broadcaster, empowering many of the world's most prominent artists, influencers and brands to take radio over the top, directly to fans, without fees or subscriptions. Featuring over 80 curator-championed original stations, Dash is available on 50+ platforms - inside nearly every connected car service, smart home product, and iOS device. With no traditional commercials, Dash Radio offers fans the perfect music discovery experience free of charge, while offering brands a more authentic and effective way to engage these audiences worldwide. For more information, please visit https://www.dashradio.com.ABOUT 300 ENTERTAINMENT:Since launching in 2012, 300 Entertainment has proudly remained, "A New Independent." Independently funded, owned, and operated, the company groomed, grew, and galvanized a new generation of superstars across hip-hop, rock, pop, electronic, and alternative. By 2020 it's development-focused, and digital-centric disruption had quietly elevated the brand to the forefront of both music and culture. Among many achievements, roster acts garnered a total of 8 GRAMMY® Award nominations and nearly 200 RIAA gold, platinum, multi-platinum, and diamond-certified singles, as well as over 45 billion cumulative streams. Led by CEO and Co-founder Kevin Liles, the labels' revenue is comprised of 90% digital, and the company finished the year as a top 3 independent label.300 Entertainment's talent includes Megan Thee Stallion, Young Thug, Gunna, Cheat Codes, Tee Grizzley, Famous Dex, Highly Suspect, Fetty Wap, Drax Project, YNW Melly, Bailey Bryan, and more. 300 Entertainment has since launched ventures and partnerships such as Young Thug's YSL, Carl Crawford's 1501, Shy Glizzy's Glizzy Gang, RGF Island +1 Records.



