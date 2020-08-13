Wildstreet To Tour Colombia & Mexico 2021 With Crashdiet, Bai Bang





Tour dates:

APR 28 - Bogotá, CO

APR 30 - Guadalajara, MX

MAY 01 - Mexico City, MX

MAY 02 - Querétaro, MX



Listen to 'Born To Be:' https://ffm.to/wildstreetborntobe

Listen to Wildstreet: https://ffm.to/rockwildstreet



WILDSTREET is:

Eric Jayk - Vocals, Guitars

Jimmie Marlowe - Guitars, Vocals

Jonny D - Bass, Vocals

Dom - Lead Guitars, Vocals

Lock - Drums, Vocals



Wildstreet began in 2006 and released their self-titled debut album on Retrospect Records in 2009. The band spent the next 4 years touring nonstop & performing at US festivals including: Rocklahoma (5 consecutive years), SXSW & M3 Rock Festival. Wildstreet rocked alongside



In 2011, the band released Wildstreet II..Faster..Louder! to widespread critical acclaim. They made an appearance on "The



After taking a 2 1/2 year break off & dodging rumors of a band breakup, Wildstreet exploded back onto the NYC scene in 2016, headlining Gramercy Theatre with new lineup. In early 2017, the band rocked NYC with Faster Pussycat and The Biters and headed to Rocklahoma for the 6th time.



The band began work on their single "Raise Hell" after Rocklahoma. Released in December 2017, it ushered in a new period for the band. They headlined Irving Plaza for the single's release party, and was handpicked by

www.Wildstreetmusic.com

www.facebook.com/Wildstreetnyc

www.twitter.com/Wildstreet

www.instagram.com/Wildstreetofficial New York, NY (Top40 Charts) US glam rockers WILDSTREET have announced "Kings Of World Tour" dates in Colombia & Mexico. WILDSTREET will join CrashDiet for select shows in South America and Mexico in 2021. The shows will also include: Bai Bang, Blind Ravens and more.Tour dates:APR 28 - Bogotá, COAPR 30 - Guadalajara, MXMAY 01 - Mexico City, MXMAY 02 - Querétaro, MXListen to 'Born To Be:' https://ffm.to/wildstreetborntobeListen to Wildstreet: https://ffm.to/rockwildstreetWILDSTREET is:Eric Jayk - Vocals, GuitarsJimmie Marlowe - Guitars, VocalsJonny D - Bass, VocalsDom - Lead Guitars, VocalsLock - Drums, VocalsWildstreet began in 2006 and released their self-titled debut album on Retrospect Records in 2009. The band spent the next 4 years touring nonstop & performing at US festivals including: Rocklahoma (5 consecutive years), SXSW & M3 Rock Festival. Wildstreet rocked alongside Black Veil Brides, Vains of Jenna, The Bouncing Souls, The Last Vegas, Twisted Sister, Michael Monroe, Crashdiet, Diemonds, Kix, LA Guns and more. The band won the Best Buy/Ernie Ball Battle of the Bands for Rockstar Energy's Uproar Festival, and opened for Avenged Sevenfold, Sevendust and Three Days Grace in Camden, NJ.In 2011, the band released Wildstreet II..Faster..Louder! to widespread critical acclaim. They made an appearance on "The Jimmy Fallon show" and their songs were licensed to TV shows on E!, MTV, VH1, Oxygen, TBS & in a THQ Video game. Later that year, the band released the official music video for "Poison Kiss," which included a cameo by Don Jameson of "The Metal Show." Wildstreet now had the attention of rock fans worldwide. In 2012, the band released the single "Easy Does It," and it's official music video. The video went viral on YouTube. (Wildstreet has well-over 4 million views and nearly 8,000 subscribers on that platform).After taking a 2 1/2 year break off & dodging rumors of a band breakup, Wildstreet exploded back onto the NYC scene in 2016, headlining Gramercy Theatre with new lineup. In early 2017, the band rocked NYC with Faster Pussycat and The Biters and headed to Rocklahoma for the 6th time.The band began work on their single "Raise Hell" after Rocklahoma. Released in December 2017, it ushered in a new period for the band. They headlined Irving Plaza for the single's release party, and was handpicked by Dorothy to open for her New York City tour date at The Bowery Ballroom. In February 2018, the band released a lyric/concert video for "Raise Hell." Wildstreet spent the remainder of 2018 in the studio recording, Wildstreet III. They performed regional tour dates/festival dates. Highlights include: opening for Sebastian Bach & Escape The Fate. In March, the band sold out The Knitting Factory Brooklyn and then headed out on their first tour in Europe, playing 10 shows in Belgium, The Netherlands and Germany, including Sleaze Fest 2019 in Bochum, Germany. Upon returning to NYC, Wildstreet filmed the official music video for "Tennessee Cocaine." In July, they headlined a sold out NYC show at Saint Vitus and headed out for a short West Coast tour which included stops at The Whisky-agogo & Great American Music Hall. The official music video and single for 'Tennessee Cocaine' was released on all major digital & streaming platforms August 23rd. It has 160,000 spotify streams & over 100,000 Youtube views. Their most recent release 'Three Way Ride' has reached 100,000 streams, and 50,000 views on YouTube.www.Wildstreetmusic.comwww.facebook.com/Wildstreetnycwww.twitter.com/Wildstreetwww.instagram.com/Wildstreetofficial



