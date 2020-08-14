K-Pop Solo Artist, Wonho, Releases English Single/Music Video



The release of " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Singer-Songwriter-Producer, Wonho, releases his first official English solo track and music video, today. Upon release, #WONHO_LosingYou_MV shot up to the #1 Twitter Trend Worldwide. The single is also taking up the #1 spot on the iTunes K-Pop Singles Chart, and is steadily making it's way up the iTunes All Genres Single Chart. " Losing You " has been the most anticipated release coming from Korea, and is a message to his fans who have stuck by his side day in and day out. Co-written by Wonho, " Losing You " is a love song but most importantly, a song dedicated to the fans who thought they might have lost him. He sings back to them: "Baby I will go to war for you, build an army if you need me to, cause losing me is better than losing you.""For me, " Losing You " is about the connection between people, and the selflessness of loving someone so much that you'll become one with them and they become even more important to you than yourself." - WonhoLate last year, Wonho's fans tirelessly put forth efforts to show him he wasn't alone in this world. Their message was heard globally, loud and clear; with multiple hashtags trending worldwide on twitter for weeks on end, online petitions garnering half a million signatures, fans taking it to the streets of Seoul writing supportive notes, and putting up billboards in Times Square, China and all over the world to support him. As told by Forbes, "...fans had shown their support for the artist by sending the 2017 song "From Zero," a special track co-written and producer by Wonho, to No. 1 on Billboard's World Digital Song Sales chart to help prove his continuing viability and commercial appeal as an artist, songwriter and producer." After months of fan-driven fundraisers, online petitions, Twitter trends and love; Wonho is thrilled to be giving back to his fans. His fanbase's new name is Wenne; and the fandom name represents the special bond between Wonho and his fans, who have been there to support him through the ups and downs. Wonho sings passionately on the track "Coz anytime or place I'd be your shield, when you feel, like you ain't got the fight in you to heal."The release of " Losing You " is Wonho's first step forward in his solo career after signing with Highline Entertainment, which is a subsidiary label of Starship Entertainment—the home to K-pop groups including Monsta X, WJSN and Cravity—and houses viral EDM star DJ Soda. Back in early April, Wonho also joined Maverick Management's roster, alongside Britney Spears, Madonna, The Weeknd, and many more big-name artists.



