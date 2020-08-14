Venom Prison Release Second Single From Upcoming Album 'Primeval'





Of the track, the band comment:

"Human cruelty can take many forms, from the daily almost unnoticed ways in which we hurt each other to atrocities like genocide and slavery. The capacity for such destructiveness is rooted deep within us.



"Daemon Vulgaris depicts humanity as the evil force of destruction. Exploring our destructive impact on other species and the capacity of the planet to sustain life as we know it. - "Wrong does not cease to be wrong because the majority share in it" (Leo Tolstoy)"



Since 2016, VENOM PRISON have gone from strength to strength; debut full length Animus catapulted them into the consciousness and record collections of discerning death metal fans the world over. Their follow up release, Samsara, solidified them as a serious force to be reckoned with in the world of metal, paving the way for a string of high profile shows and festival slots around the globe. On Primeval, VENOM PRISON revisit the earliest days of the band, capturing the same intensity and visceral energy they possessed from day one and adding an additional layer of sophistication to their sound by re-recording, re-mixing and re-mastering those old favourites with producer Tom Dring in late 2019. Artwork is once again handled masterfully by Eliran Kantor.



Of their decision to revisit their earliest tracks, the band say:

"Primeval is a snapshot of the earlier days of VENOM PRISON, simpler times where we locked ourselves in a room for days on end to create the early incarnation of what would be our first collection of songs. Our first release/demo Defy The Tyrant was subsequently born, and we never thought this would lead onto being picked up by Prosthetic Records or touring the world. This became a starting gun for touring and festivals in between the studio to write, including what would become The Primal Chaos. Given the current climate and the global pandemic situation we felt it was appropriate to package together our early material so that it is presented in a form of how it was always intended.



"This is what you hear now. Our previous EP's plus two new tracks to give you an idea of what is to come in future. Our new chapter awaits, the grind must continue."



Primeval - track list:

1. Usurper of the Throne

2. Life Suffer

3. Mortal Abomination

4. Path of Exile

5. Defy The Tyrant

6. Babylon the Whore

7. Daemon Vulgaris

8. Narcotic

9. The Primal Chaos

10. Defiant to the Will of God

11. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Death metal trailblazers, VENOM PRISON, have today released the second single from their upcoming album, Primeval. Daemon Vulgaris first appeared on the band's 2015 EP, The Primal Chaos, and has been re-recorded for the 11-track album. Primeval features re-recordings of tracks from both their early EPs, Defy The Tyrant and Primal Chaos, as well as two brand new tracks. Primeval will be released by Prosthetic Records on October 9.Of the track, the band comment:"Human cruelty can take many forms, from the daily almost unnoticed ways in which we hurt each other to atrocities like genocide and slavery. The capacity for such destructiveness is rooted deep within us."Daemon Vulgaris depicts humanity as the evil force of destruction. Exploring our destructive impact on other species and the capacity of the planet to sustain life as we know it. - "Wrong does not cease to be wrong because the majority share in it" (Leo Tolstoy)"Since 2016, VENOM PRISON have gone from strength to strength; debut full length Animus catapulted them into the consciousness and record collections of discerning death metal fans the world over. Their follow up release, Samsara, solidified them as a serious force to be reckoned with in the world of metal, paving the way for a string of high profile shows and festival slots around the globe. On Primeval, VENOM PRISON revisit the earliest days of the band, capturing the same intensity and visceral energy they possessed from day one and adding an additional layer of sophistication to their sound by re-recording, re-mixing and re-mastering those old favourites with producer Tom Dring in late 2019. Artwork is once again handled masterfully by Eliran Kantor.Of their decision to revisit their earliest tracks, the band say:"Primeval is a snapshot of the earlier days of VENOM PRISON, simpler times where we locked ourselves in a room for days on end to create the early incarnation of what would be our first collection of songs. Our first release/demo Defy The Tyrant was subsequently born, and we never thought this would lead onto being picked up by Prosthetic Records or touring the world. This became a starting gun for touring and festivals in between the studio to write, including what would become The Primal Chaos. Given the current climate and the global pandemic situation we felt it was appropriate to package together our early material so that it is presented in a form of how it was always intended."This is what you hear now. Our previous EP's plus two new tracks to give you an idea of what is to come in future. Our new chapter awaits, the grind must continue."Primeval - track list:1. Usurper of the Throne2. Life Suffer3. Mortal Abomination4. Path of Exile5. Defy The Tyrant6. Babylon the Whore7. Daemon Vulgaris8. Narcotic9. The Primal Chaos10. Defiant to the Will of God11. Slayer of Holofernes



