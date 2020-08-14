Other Half Tackle Problematic Male One-Upmanship On New Single 'Sameness Without End'





They have had numerous plays on BBC Introducing, and are set to collaborate on a remix of one of their album tracks with Cremation Lily. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following their first spin on the BBC Radio One Indie Show from Jack Saunders recently, Norwich-based post-hardcore trio OTHER HALF are pleased to release the video for their new single 'Sameness Without End', which is out now on all good DSPs.Commenting on the visuals, they said: "As nice as it's been making all our previous videos ourselves, it's pretty hard to get us all playing together when Sophie has to be stood behind the camera the whole time. I think we operate at our best when we're actually making a din together, so we asked our friend Tom from Road Mutant to make us a video where we do just that.""We recorded the video at Sick Room, the studio where we recorded Big Twenty. Owen who runs Sick Room was such an important part of making the record so it was nice to come back and spend some quality time at the studio playing the same song over and over again in 33 degree heat."The track is the last to be taken from their debut album Big Twenty before release on 21st August 2020 via Venn Records (Gallows, WACO, Marmozets & more). The record is available to preorder now and comes with an exclusive A5 lyrics zine designed by the band: https://otherhalf.bandcamp.com/Navigating the common problematic male behaviour of one-upmanship, and the boredom that comes with never really being bored, the song kicks in at the breaking point, with one grand gesture to out-do the rest—blood, guts and all.Commenting on the themes of the single, vocalist Cal Hudson explains: "I think out of the three singles this one ticks all the Other Half boxes, cramming a lot of what makes us, us, into 3 and a half minutes. It's got frenetic verses, an eye-rolling chorus sung by Sophie with some Speedo-style down-strokes, barked vocals about tanning beds, car hire fights and ecstasy and some fun noisemaking over Alfie's best drumming on the record. It's a nice departure, letting us flex our post-punk muscles a bit. The title is ripped from a Kurt Vonnegut book, so it's also a chance for us to flex our literary muscles, y'know?""A lot of the lines have also picked up an eerie relevance with the current state of the world, so if the leaders of the free world are listening, please do as the song says and think about this whole thing globally: 'For once display some common sense, don't get bogged down in the mulch of morality. You've got to think about this whole thing globally.'"Quickly gathering pace across previously released singles 'Trance State' and 'Tiny Head', the band have so far picked up support from BBC R1 Rock Show host Daniel P Carter, BBC R1 Indie Show presenter Jack Saunders, and Wyatt Wendels on the Planet Rock New Rock Show, as well as press from UPSET, Louder Than War, Vive Le Rock, CLASH Magazine, Women That Rock, Dead Press!, Bring The Noise, The Punk Site and many more.Big Twenty is released 21 August 2020 via Venn RecordsOther Half online:https://www.facebook.com/otherhalfuk/https://www.instagram.com/otherhalfband/https://otherhalf.bandcamp.com/Other Half are:Cal Hudson (guitar, vocals)Alfie Adams (drums) Sophie Porter (bass, vocals)Other Half's forthcoming debut album, Big Twenty, is 14 songs of caustic post-hardcore exploring the unpleasant places people go to—and the nastiness they are capable of—in search of identity, community and belonging.The recurring characters that inhabit Big Twenty navigate changing social scenes and trends as they near the end of their twenties, teasing themselves with the past and spiralling in an unhealthy cycle of going out and coming down. The album's narrative is semi-fictitious, reimagining first-hand experiences watching friends lose themselves to nostalgia, drugs and depression, whilst simultaneously celebrating the warmth of belonging, wherever it is found.Meeting in 2012 through a love of the UK DIY scene and their time split between previous outfits—including Maths, Ducking Punches and Manbearpig—Cal Hudson (guitar, vocals), Alfie Adams (drums) and Sophie Porter (bass, vocals) began writing songs together in Adams' basement bedroom.From the indie rock cynicism of Archers of Loaf and Arab Strap, to the dischord and energy of bands like Hot Snakes and Unwound, the band have spent the past few years weaving their individual influences together and now deal in a confident, unique brand of scathing storytelling and abrasive punk.The trio have previously released a four-way split on Venn Records with Yarraman, Grieving and Yr Poetry, and have performed at The Fest, Florida, and Pouzza Fest, Montreal. They have toured mainland Europe and the UK with Dikembe and Ducking Punches and have shared the stage with the likes of Meat Wave, Jamie Lenman, PUP, Pinegrove, Front Bottoms, Part Chimp, The Hotelier, Joe Talbot (IDLES) and Lemuria.They have had numerous plays on BBC Introducing, and are set to collaborate on a remix of one of their album tracks with Cremation Lily.



