Katy Perry's Official Video For "Smile" Is Out Now

Aside from being one of the best-selling musical artists of all time, Katy is an active advocate of many philanthropic causes. In 2013, Katy was appointed a UNICEF New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Katy Perry's official video for her new single, "Smile," is out now after receiving an exclusive first look on Facebook yesterday. Katy's " Smile "video is the first official video premiere with Facebook's PMV launch. Mathew Cullen, who helmed the official videos for "Dark Horse," " California Gurls " and "Chained To The Rhythm," directed the new clip. Smile " is the title track from Katy's new album, which will be released on August 28 by Capitol Records. Katy speaks about the album in the cover story of the current issue of People. She recently performed at the Tomorrowland Around the World digital festival and did a SiriusXM Hits 1 Celebrity Session.Praising her new single, Rolling Stone observed, "Over an upbeat, dance-driven groove to match the positive vibes of the lyrics, Perry extols the virtue of perseverance." Billboard hailed " Smile " as "empowering…uplifting" and ET noted, "['Smile' is] a buoyant, brassy ode to finding your happiness again."Fans who pre-order the album HERE will instantly receive " Smile " plus "Daisies," the Gold-certified " Never Really Over " and "Harleys In Hawaii." Exclusive Smile-themed merchandise bundles are available now at https://katy.to/KPshopPR. Tune in to Katy's #SmileSunday livestream at noon on August 16 to see Katy share additional details about Smile.Since Katy Perry's Capitol Record debut in 2008 with One of the Boys, she has racked up a cumulative 45 billion streams alongside worldwide sales of over 45 million adjusted albums and 135 million tracks with her albums One of the Boys, Teenage Dream, PRISM, and Witness, and her latest singles, gold-certified "Never Really Over," "Small Talk," and "Harleys In Hawaii." Katy was the first female artist to have four videos surpass a billion views each. Her videos for " Firework " and "Last Friday Night" have over one billion views, while "Roar" and " Dark Horse " have surpassed the two billion mark. Katy's 2015 Super Bowl performance is the highest-rated in the event's history. She is one of only five artists in history to have topped 100 million certified units with their digital singles - and the first-ever Capitol Records recording artist to join the elite RIAA 100 Million Certified Songs club.Aside from being one of the best-selling musical artists of all time, Katy is an active advocate of many philanthropic causes. In 2013, Katy was appointed a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador as a result of her commitment to improving the lives of children worldwide. From traveling to Vietnam and Madagascar to highlight the needs of some of the world's most vulnerable children, to recording PSAs about the importance of empowering girls and supporting adolescents living with HIV/AIDS, as well as raising awareness for UNICEF's emergency relief efforts, Katy has used her powerful voice to advocate for children and support UNICEF's mission to ensure every child's right to health, education, equality, and protection. She was awarded with the Audrey Hepburn Humanitarian Award in 2016.



